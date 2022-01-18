 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Morganton garbage collection operating on 2-day delay this week
Morganton garbage collection operating on 2-day delay this week

Morganton city seal in council chambers
Garbage collection will operate on a two-day delay from its normal schedule for the remainder of the week due to the winter weather in the area.

This means if your garbage is usually collected on Monday, it will be picked up Wednesday; if your garbage is usually collected on Tuesday, it will be picked up Thursday; if your garbage is usually collected on Wednesday, it will be picked up Friday. And, if your garbage is usually collected on Thursday, crews will collect it Saturday.

If your driveway is not clear of snow, you will need to bring your bins to the curb in order to have your garbage collected this week.

