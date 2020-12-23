Morganton Housing Authority Christmas letters 2020

Letter from Leaisha Thompson on “What Christmas Means to Me”

To me, Christmas means family and Jesus, because that was the time Jesus was born. I get to see my mommy happy, and I’m happy.

We get to see all the missing cookies and milk we set out for Santa, but sometimes, we switch it up. Last time, we made cupcakes with pretty Christmas designs – it was amazing.

We get to sing songs and watch Christmas movies and enjoy a big, yummy Christmas dinner and drink hot chocolate, then we get to play with all of our toys and gifts and enjoy our break from school and spend time with my family, seeing everyone’s face.”

Letter from Zylan Thompson on “What Christmas Means to Me”

The thought of Christmas makes me emotional, but not sad – joyful and grateful. The love from God and what he gave me is so powerful. So on his son Jesus’ birthday, I get to wake up to my family and the smell of a great meal and watch my siblings racing down the stairs with excitement and curiosity. Looking at my mom with tears in her eyes, but this time from joy and being proud – I like when it’s from that.