Morganton job fair welcomes community members

The Morganton Main Street office hosted the first Downtown Job Fair on Thursday at the Community House to match up businesses with workers looking for a job.
Many local businesses and organizations attended the event to showcase the positions that are available throughout Burke County. Businesses including Burke County Public Schools, The Olive of Morganton, Treat, Morganton Department of Public Safety and many others were in attendance.
Cheryl Shuffler, the public relations officer for BCPS, encouraged members of the community to check out the open positions available with the school system. Not all of the positions available are teacher-based and each school has its specific needs for staff members.
“Running a school system, people don’t realize is kind of like running a small city and we need all kinds of workers,” Shuffler said. “People see Burke County Public Schools and they think, ‘oh you just need teachers,’ which we do, we do have some teaching positions open. We also have positions open for custodians, bus drivers, bus monitors, daycare workers and substitute teachers.
“So we do have a variety of job openings. We don’t have any posted right now, but we are always looking for skilled positions including painters, HVAC, electricians, that kind of thing. We have 25 campuses and they all have their own specific needs as far as keeping them running all year-round, not just during the school year when the kids are there, but during the summer as well.”
To fill out an application with BCPS, visit its website, burke.k12.nc.us, and look under the departments tab and click on human resources.
There also are programs available for students looking for work during the summer.
“We do have an internship program where we pay our students to work for us,” said Shuffler. “ We have a (several) working in our bus garage over the summer and we actually pay a dollar over minimum wage for those positions … We actually had a 14-year-old rising freshman that was here bright and early looking for summer work, so it’s interesting to see students who are out wanting to work this summer.”
Many essential organizations are looking for part-time workers for the summer months. Bryan Fish, assistant parks and recreation director for Burke County, like many other employers, is looking for employees to fill the season positions with the parks and recreation department.
“We’ve gotten to the summer season and we’re looking for some part-time summer help. Like a lot of other places, we’ve got a lot of openings that we don’t normally have. We’ve got everything from maintenance positions, mowing, weed-eating, working ballfields to lifeguards and working at the concession stands. We’ve got a little bit of everything.”
Fish encourages high school and college students to apply for the seasonal positions because of the flexible hours available through these positions.
“We’re flexible with hours,” said Fish. The part-time positions you can get up to 20 hours a week, but we can also work you up to 40 hours a week, if you have that kind of availability … A lot of the work is working outside so you get to be outside and enjoy the weather. In the past, we usually get a lot of high school and college kids out for the summer.
“It’s seasonal, so let’s say they’re going back to school in the fall, we can work them 40 hours a week until they go back to school,” said Fish. “We prefer applicants who are 16 years old or older for the positions, but we’re hoping to get those people in and get them started.”
Risk Management Coordinator Andy Smith has many positions available for community members to apply for throughout the city.
“We do have many positions available,” said Smith. “Truck drivers for our sanitation department, distribution and collection system operator, our water resources department. We have a street sweeper equipment operator for our street department that’s become available as well as a facility maintenance building supervisor for our recreation department. We also have public safety officer positions available.”
Lt. Tim Corriveau with the Morganton Department of Public Safety, emphasized the need for public safety officers.
“We’re always looking for good character people to apply,” he said. “We need good officers out there.”
Fonta Flora Brewery is another business that attended the downtown job fair. Rebecca Toman, long-time employee of the brewery, encourages the public to apply for the part-time positions available.
“We have a small staff in general, but things really catch up in the summertime and we get way busier,” Toman said. “We’re also doing lots of truly fruited beers, so there’s lots of seasonal fruit processing work that we are out looking for and, again, we get super busy in the summer, so we’re also looking for bar backs and potentially bartenders. We’re always accepting applications, not just now, all the time. We have a small staff, but we’re always looking for some solid people to help out.”
Like the other business owners and managers that attended the downtown job fair, Philip Hunt, store manager at Food Matters Café, has many open positions available.
“We’ve been here at this location for around six years now,” said Hunt. “This year, we’ve got a big push to grow our business, specifically this store. We’ve got another flagship store in Brevard that’s doing fantastic and we’re really close to meeting our goals for the entire company, but we’ve got to focus here in Morganton and what we’re doing here.
“We’re in the process of hiring to increase the number of staff we’re building so that we can facilitate more growth in the store. Right now I am hiring for the front end, so cashiers, the deli department, the meat department if we can find an experienced cutter and potentially in our wellness department.”
Linda Knollmeyer, owner of The Olive of Morganton, is seeking age-appropriate employees to help her growing business flourish.
“We specialize in balsamic vinegar and extra-virgin olive oils. We also sell fine wine and craft beers,” said Knollmeyer. “We currently have two positions available … So we’re looking for someone who can multi-task, meaning they can be a bartender and a sales associate. Someone who can work nights and weekends and who is a hard worker.
“I would prefer to have applicants be 21 or older. You can be 18, but you would not be allowed to go behind the bar, which would limit them quite a bit, but times are so tough. I’m willing to have someone who is under 21 to help out.”
Even though businesses are able to open back up to full capacity, many businesses are in desperate need for staff. Sabrina Hurt, owner of Treat in Morganton, is in need of more staff to accommodate her current team.
“I have a fabulous team or people that work at Treat, but they are all maxed out,” Hurt said.
“We’ve made changes and we’ve adapted things. At the job fair, we had five potentially really good candidates come through … We are in need of a fry cook, food runners, hostesses and servers.”
The downtown job fair was held by Morganton Main Street office because of the need it saw from the community businesses for staff and employees.
Abby Nelson, Morganton Main Street director, said the job fair was created to assist local businesses with the process of finding staff and community members interested in working with them. Nelson believes the job fair was a need for the community to help connect local businesses and those in the county looking for jobs.
“We created this job fair because we heard from our downtown businesses that they had a need for employees,” said Nelson. “We put the call out there and we had 18 businesses sign up that could be here. Throughout the day, we had 41 people come through that were seeking jobs and five others that tagged along just to see what the event was about.”
Nelson believes many businesses benefitted from the job fair by connecting with strong applicants onsite at the event.
For more information on the downtown job fair event or to see who is hiring in Burke County, check out the websites and Facebook pages of the local businesses or visit burkenc.com.
