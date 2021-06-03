Morganton job fair welcomes community members

Fonta Flora Brewery is another business that attended the downtown job fair. Rebecca Toman, long-time employee of the brewery, encourages the public to apply for the part-time positions available.

“We have a small staff in general, but things really catch up in the summertime and we get way busier,” Toman said. “We’re also doing lots of truly fruited beers, so there’s lots of seasonal fruit processing work that we are out looking for and, again, we get super busy in the summer, so we’re also looking for bar backs and potentially bartenders. We’re always accepting applications, not just now, all the time. We have a small staff, but we’re always looking for some solid people to help out.”

Like the other business owners and managers that attended the downtown job fair, Philip Hunt, store manager at Food Matters Café, has many open positions available.

“We’ve been here at this location for around six years now,” said Hunt. “This year, we’ve got a big push to grow our business, specifically this store. We’ve got another flagship store in Brevard that’s doing fantastic and we’re really close to meeting our goals for the entire company, but we’ve got to focus here in Morganton and what we’re doing here.