Morganton Jr. High School bidding war continues

The Olive Hill corporation previously sent information to The News Herald declaring its intent to relocate its headquarters there, but for it to have a mixed-use purpose with residential space. Olive Hill has made multiple bids, previously topping an offer from Courthouse Properties, a developer of high-end apartment complexes.

According to information provided by BCPS in 2018, the junior high was built in 1948 and received an addition in 1950. It closed in 1990 when BCPS went to the middle school system.

In Rutherford College, Christ Classical Academy’s purchase of the former elementary school building for $367,550 continues to proceed after it was approved by the school board on Aug. 16. CCA has a three-month inspection period and a 30-day due diligence period set to begin when the contract is signed, according to information from BCPS. The academy also agreed to a $5,000 due diligence fee that either will be credited toward the purchase price or forfeited if a closure of the sale does not occur.