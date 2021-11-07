Morganton lieutenant leads life of service

Will Lackey says after nearly three decades in the military, he’d still sign up again tomorrow if he was needed.

Lackey, 46, enlisted in the Army in 1993, the branch he would stay with for 26 years before retiring as a first sergeant.

“It seemed like a good way to get out and see the world and serve, in my opinion, the greatest nation on the face of the earth,” Lackey said.

His military service saw him deployed on the initial invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq, plus another two combat tours in Iraq and some smaller deployments in Central America.

A decorated soldier, Lackey has been awarded a Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, an Army Commendation Medal with four oak leaf clusters, an Army Achievement Medal with three oak leaf clusters, a Global War on Terror Expeditionary Medal, a Combat Action Badge, a Presidential Unit Citation, and a Meritorious Unit Citation. That’s just a handful of the 26 medals and ribbons Lackey has received.

“There’s stuff that I wouldn’t want to go through again, but I’d sign up again tomorrow even knowing what I know now,” he said.

The Army gave him the chance to be a part of something bigger than himself, and bigger than anything he could accomplish on his own.