Morganton lieutenant leads life of service

Will Lackey says after nearly three decades in the military, he’d still sign up again tomorrow if he was needed.
Lackey, 46, enlisted in the Army in 1993, the branch he would stay with for 26 years before retiring as a first sergeant.
“It seemed like a good way to get out and see the world and serve, in my opinion, the greatest nation on the face of the earth,” Lackey said.
His military service saw him deployed on the initial invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq, plus another two combat tours in Iraq and some smaller deployments in Central America.
A decorated soldier, Lackey has been awarded a Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, an Army Commendation Medal with four oak leaf clusters, an Army Achievement Medal with three oak leaf clusters, a Global War on Terror Expeditionary Medal, a Combat Action Badge, a Presidential Unit Citation, and a Meritorious Unit Citation. That’s just a handful of the 26 medals and ribbons Lackey has received.
“There’s stuff that I wouldn’t want to go through again, but I’d sign up again tomorrow even knowing what I know now,” he said.
The Army gave him the chance to be a part of something bigger than himself, and bigger than anything he could accomplish on his own.
“It was nice to see nations that had, historically, been under the rule of despotic regimes experience some of the freedoms that we, here, are just accustomed to having,” he said. “It was amazing to watch that. You’d see kids that had never known that. Just a life of struggle. Everybody over there’s, by and large, dirt poor, so watching them flourish with new economic opportunities that came in after we started nation building, whether we should be in the business of building nations or not, the economy over there flourished.”
He spoke specifically of Afghanistan, where, before U.S. involvement, little girls didn’t get a chance to go to school.
“Watching these kids, you’d see them every day. They didn’t have to keep their face covered anymore,” Lackey said. “They were going to school, they were learning. We’d have church groups, civic organizations send us school supplies, toys and stuff like that for them. We’d go out and give those out in the communities over there. It was encouraging to watch. Pretty cool to be a part of.”
Lackey said he was proudest of one thing he accomplished on each of his combat tours during his military service.
“Everyone who, organically, belonged to me when I was deployed and I was in charge of them, I brought them all home upright and breathing,” Lackey said.
Military service wasn’t easy, though. It meant missing many life-changing milestones that were happening stateside.
“Both my kids were born while I was deployed, so I missed a lot there,” Lackey said. “The strain it puts on your family (is hard).”
His public service didn’t start and end with the military, though. Lackey started working for the Morganton Department of Public Safety in 1999.
“Law enforcement being a paramilitary organization, I’m a big fan of structure,” Lackey said. “Here again, you get to be a part of something much bigger than anything you could ever do on your own. You look at any large investigation or large incident and you’ve got just a synergy of different people, different organizations coming in, and since we do fire here as well, it seemed like a good fit. My dad was a fireman, my uncle was a fireman, I liked the law aspect of it. I came to Morganton because you get to do both.”
There are parallels between his work with the Army overseas and his work at home in Morganton. Programs like MDPS’ Blue Elves, which distributes gifts to children who live in Morganton Housing Authority homes at Christmas each year, is an example of that, he said.
“Some aspects are very similar to some of the stuff we did overseas with like the toy drives, the giveaways,” Lackey said. “Trying to lookout for and help the community here was really no different than us adopting a village over there. You’re trying to make the lives of the kids and the community a little better.”
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.