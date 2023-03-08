Tayler Alexander was in middle school on 9/11, watching with her classmates as the terrorist attacks unfolded.

She knew then a career of helping others was the path for her.

“I decided, ‘alright, I’m either going to be doing law enforcement, be a firefighter or get into the military,’” Alexander said.

When she made it to high school, Alexander did an internship with the Lenoir Fire Department, and ended up working there part-time as a high school senior.

“While everybody was going to senior week, the chief was like, ‘you can either go to Myrtle Beach or I can give you a full-time job,’” Alexander said. “So I was like, ‘oh, I’ll take a full-time job.’”

She started working there full time in 2008, making history as the first woman to ever work for the city’s fire department.

She said she knows everyone hears horror stories of women branching out into male-dominated fields, only to be met with harassment and bullying from their counterparts. But Lenoir Fire Department’s chief at the time, Ken Briscoe, had a zero-tolerance policy.

“I can’t speak any more highly of Lenoir Fire,” Alexander said. “They have a really, really great group of men and women who work there. Great leadership.”

When Alexander was working for Lenoir Fire, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Deputy Adam Klutz was shot and killed in 2008, and fire departments there set up and handled incident command — keeping track of officers who were joining the manhunt and organizing equipment.

“I saw the people in their SWAT gear and all that stuff, and I thought, ‘you know what? I would much rather be out in the woods looking for the dude who shot that cop,’” Alexander said. “That was a very, very big decision to make because I was treated really well at the fire department. They took care of me. I had a really good working relationship with everybody. I could’ve been very successful, had I stayed there, moving up the ranks.

“They definitely had a career path lined up for me should I choose it, but I made the decision.”

It was in 2011 when she went through basic law enforcement training, then started working for Lenoir Police Department. She was there for about a year full time before she decided to use her dad’s GI Bill to get her bachelor’s degree.

She considered getting out of emergency services, and ended up getting her bachelor’s degree in religion so she would have a backup plan. Ultimately, though, nothing she tried was able to get her hooked the way emergency services did.

She started looking for other agencies and submitted an application to the Morganton Department of Public Safety, where she found she’d be able to use both her two-year degree in fire protection technology and her law enforcement experience.

Alexander was sworn-in as a public safety officer in May 2013, climbing the ranks to become a field training officer, then serving as a supervisor for that program. She’s worked with the department’s Explorer’s group, and served as the lieutenant over community services.

Now, Alexander is a watch commander over a platoon of officers on night shift. She said it has been rewarding to see young recruits, fresh out of BLET, be molded into confident, mature officers.

Beyond that, each day offers a new problem to solve, Alexander said.

“It’s cool, just being handed this crazy, jumbled up, high stress problem, and then using my training, and my resources and the strength of other people on the shift to come up with a solution, whether it’s long term or short term,” Alexander said.

Being able to help others solve their problems is where Alexander has found her passion.

“Even if I wasn’t a cop or firefighter, I would probably still be in some kind of line of work where I could help people solve their problems,” Alexander said.

For other women interested in a career in emergency services, or any field that’s traditionally male-dominated, Alexander encouraged them to persevere through any hardships they may face.

“Figure out what you want to do, and then, despite any setbacks or hardships you deal with, just continue to work hard and learn as much as you can about whatever role you’re wanting to put yourself in and just keep pressing forward,” Alexander said.

She encouraged young women to find a mentor, and said she’s tried to step into that role for younger officers since she became a supervisor.

“I’m not saying men don’t experience challenges in this profession, they do, but I think some of the challenges that females experience are on a different level or just in a different area,” Alexander said. “It’s always good to have a mentor.”

She said some challenges may be isolating, but talking it through with a mentor can help you realize you’re not alone.

“It’s good to see other women in the positions you want to be in,” Alexander said. “(It helps you realize) it’s there, it’s attainable, it can happen. This person’s already done it, so I can also see myself in those positions as well.”

She encouraged anyone who’s curious about a career in law enforcement to attend the department’s citizen’s police academy or ask an officer about it.