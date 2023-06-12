The City of Morganton Main Street Department recently received national accreditation from the North Carolina Main Street & Rural Planning Center.

“It is a true honor to be recognized for our hard work and achievements for our community,” Morganton Main Street Manager Abby Nelson said. “Through the Main Street program, we will continue to help Morganton thrive and flourish.”

A news release from the North Carolina Department of Commerce said, “The Main Street & Rural Planning Center works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet the performance standards. To qualify for national accreditation status, communities must demonstrate a commitment to building grassroots revitalization programs, fostering strong public private partnerships, nurturing economic opportunity for small businesses and entrepreneurs, and actively preserving historic places, spaces, and cultural assets.”

Downtown Morganton became a member of the North Carolina Main Street Program in 1982. Since 1980, North Carolina Main Street programs have leveraged $4.52 billion in private and public investment.

In 2022, North Carolina Main Street downtown districts generated 301 net new businesses, 1,941 net new jobs, 360 façade rehabilitations, 303 building rehabilitations and recorded 103,277 volunteer hours.

“Our main goal is to see Morganton grow and thrive and this accreditation is a testament to the hard work that has been put forth,” Morganton City Manager Sally Sandy said. “Congratulations to our Main Street Department on their achievements.”