Morganton Main Street raffles off Christmas spirit

The Morganton elves of main street arrived early this year to distribute raffle boxes to local businesses.

The Morganton Main Street staff dressed to impress in their favorite elf attire to begin the Christmas raffles with a variety of local businesses.

Head elf Kasey Goodfellow, the Morganton Main Street community events coordinator, and her niece, Kena Rae Goodfellow, spent Thursday and Friday passing out Christmas raffle boxes to 20 local businesses throughout Morganton.

When a member of the community visits any of the participating businesses, they will be eligible to participate in the drawings for downtown bucks. Downtown bucks can be used as cash at any participating Morganton businesses.

There will be five drawings for different dollar amounts of downtown bucks. The drawings will begin on Nov. 19 and will continue every Friday until the final raffle drawing on Dec. 17.

For the first four Fridays, the downtown bucks prize money ranges from $50 to $100. On the final raffle day, Dec. 17, there will be a drawing for two $500 downtown bucks prizes.

Kasey Goodfellow says this project will be an opportunity to encourage people to visit their local businesses and participate in a project that gives back to those businesses.