Morganton Main Street raffles off Christmas spirit

The Morganton elves of main street arrived early this year to distribute raffle boxes to local businesses.
The Morganton Main Street staff dressed to impress in their favorite elf attire to begin the Christmas raffles with a variety of local businesses.
Head elf Kasey Goodfellow, the Morganton Main Street community events coordinator, and her niece, Kena Rae Goodfellow, spent Thursday and Friday passing out Christmas raffle boxes to 20 local businesses throughout Morganton.
When a member of the community visits any of the participating businesses, they will be eligible to participate in the drawings for downtown bucks. Downtown bucks can be used as cash at any participating Morganton businesses.
There will be five drawings for different dollar amounts of downtown bucks. The drawings will begin on Nov. 19 and will continue every Friday until the final raffle drawing on Dec. 17.
For the first four Fridays, the downtown bucks prize money ranges from $50 to $100. On the final raffle day, Dec. 17, there will be a drawing for two $500 downtown bucks prizes.
Kasey Goodfellow says this project will be an opportunity to encourage people to visit their local businesses and participate in a project that gives back to those businesses.
“So from Nov. 19 through Dec. 17, we’ll be giving away $3,000 worth of downtown bucks,” Goodfellow said. “Downtown bucks are such a really cool thing because they’re a great thing for the community to get to use as cash, but it’s also feeding back into the downtown businesses. So when the downtown businesses receive those downtown bucks, they bring those to my office and I exchange that for real cash for the businesses. So it’s just like cash for the businesses.”
The participating businesses are as follows:
Sidetracked Brewing
Morganton General Store
Modmed Aesthetics and Wellness
Green Eggs and Jam
Bloom Again Consignment
Bella Vino
Craft’d-NC
Thistle & Twig
Merrill Mischief
Breathe Yoga and Pilates
Sterling Grill and Lounge
Aqua B Boutique
Welcome Finance
Mountain Gallery and Gifts
Garden Gate
CoMMA
O’Suzannah’s Yarn Shop
Bigfoot Climbing Gym
Meme’s
Paradise Custom Stained Glass
Anyone who visits the participating businesses is eligible to participate. To enter, people must visit the local business and provide them with their name and phone number.
The winners will be drawn periodically throughout the scheduled drawings and the winners will be contacted at the phone number they provided when entering.
For more information on the Morganton Christmas raffle, visit downtownmorganton.com or visit the City of Morganton Main Street Office Facebook page.
