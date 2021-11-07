Morganton Main Street raffles out Christmas spirit

The Morganton elves of main street arrived early this year to distribute raffle boxes to local businesses.
The Morganton Main Street staff dressed to impress in their favorite elf attire to begin the Christmas raffles with a variety of local businesses.
Head elf Kasey Goodfellow, the Morganton Main Street community events coordinator, and her niece, Kena Rae Goodfellow, spent Thursday and Friday passing out Christmas raffle boxes to 20 local businesses throughout Morganton.
When a member of the community visits any of the participating businesses, they will be eligible to participate in the drawings for downtown bucks. Downtown bucks can be used as cash at any participating Morganton businesses.
There will be five drawings for different dollar amounts of downtown bucks. The drawings will begin on Nov. 19 and will continue every Friday until the final raffle drawing on Dec. 17.
For the first four Friday’s, the downtown bucks prize money ranges from $50 to $100. On the final raffle day, Dec. 17, there will be a drawing for two $500 downtown bucks prizes.
Kasey Goodfellow believes this project will be an opportunity to encourage people to visit their local businesses and participate in a project that gives back to those businesses.
“So from Nov. 19 through Dec. 17, we'll be giving away $3,000 worth of downtown bucks,” Kasey Goodfellow said. “Downtown bucks are such a really cool thing because they're a great thing for the community to get to use as cash, but it's also feeding back into the downtown businesses. So when the downtown businesses receive those downtown bucks, they bring those to my office and I exchange that for real cash for the businesses. So it's just like cash for the businesses.”
The participating businesses are as follows:
• Sidetracked Brewing
• Morganton General Store
• Modmed Aesthetics and Wellness
• Green Eggs and Jam
• Bloom Again Consignment
• Bella Vino
• Craft’d-NC
• Thistle & Twig
• Merrill Mischief
• Breathe Yoga and Pilates
• Sterling Grill and Lounge
• Aqua B Boutique
• Welcome Finance
• Mountain Gallery and Gifts
• Garden Gate
• CoMMA
• O’Suzannah’s Yarn Shop
• Bigfoot Climbing Gym
• Meme’s
• Paradise Custom Stained Glass
Anyone that visits the participating businesses is eligible to participate. To enter, people must visit the local business and provide them with their name and phone number.
The winners will be drawn periodically throughout the scheduled drawings and the winners will be contacted at the phone number they initially provide when entering.
For more information on the Morganton Christmas raffle, visit downtownmorganton.com or visit the City of Morganton Main Street Office Facebook page.
Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.