Morganton Main Street raffles out Christmas spirit

“So from Nov. 19 through Dec. 17, we'll be giving away $3,000 worth of downtown bucks,” Kasey Goodfellow said. “Downtown bucks are such a really cool thing because they're a great thing for the community to get to use as cash, but it's also feeding back into the downtown businesses. So when the downtown businesses receive those downtown bucks, they bring those to my office and I exchange that for real cash for the businesses. So it's just like cash for the businesses.”