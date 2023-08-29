VALDESE — A man died Tuesday night after a wreck on Interstate 40.

Matthew Dewayne Lunsford, 28, of Morganton, was trying to merge from the right lane to the left lane of I-40 westbound near Mile Marker 111 around 6:30 p.m. when he hit a GNC Yukon in the left lane, according to a press release from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Lunsford was ejected from the motorcycle he was on and was hit by the Yukon. He was transported by Burke County EMS to UNC Health Blue Ridge-Morganton where he succumbed to his injuries, the release said.

The driver of the Yukon was not injured.

The road was closed for about one hour during the investigation. No charges will be filed.