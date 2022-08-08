Morganton man drowns in Lake James Saturday

A Morganton man drowned in Lake James on Saturday.

A boater reported a possible drowning on the lake near the Linville Boat Access around 2:15 p.m., according to a release from Burke County Emergency Management.

Responders from two counties interviewed witnesses and began searching the area. They found Julius Kocsis, 78, in about 12 feet of water just south of the Fonta Flora/Linville access, according to the release.

Kocsis, who died in the incident, was on a recreational trip with his family, the release said. The cause of his death is believed to be accidental pending confirmation by the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s office.

Burke County EMS, Burke County Rescue Squad, Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Lake James Fire/Rescue, Longtown Fire Department, North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission, McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, McDowell County EMS, McDowell County Rescue Squad, Nebo Fire Department and Hankins Fire Department responded to the scene along with Burke County Emergency Management.