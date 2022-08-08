 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Morganton man drowns in Lake James Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0
Lake James Anne photo
File photo

A Morganton man drowned in Lake James on Saturday.

A boater reported a possible drowning on the lake near the Linville Boat Access around 2:15 p.m., according to a release from Burke County Emergency Management.

Responders from two counties interviewed witnesses and began searching the area. They found Julius Kocsis, 78, in about 12 feet of water just south of the Fonta Flora/Linville access, according to the release.

Kocsis, who died in the incident, was on a recreational trip with his family, the release said. The cause of his death is believed to be accidental pending confirmation by the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s office.

Burke County EMS, Burke County Rescue Squad, Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Lake James Fire/Rescue, Longtown Fire Department, North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission, McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, McDowell County EMS, McDowell County Rescue Squad, Nebo Fire Department and Hankins Fire Department responded to the scene along with Burke County Emergency Management.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Israel-Gaza truce: Gaza crossing reopens, allowing fuel and aid in

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert