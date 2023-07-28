Earning a college degree can be a challenging endeavor for anyone without added obstacles. Thirty-seven-year-old Morganton native Jullian Harrison doubted he could cross the finish line, if he even started. But earlier this year Harrison proved to himself and others that any dream is possible, even with a developmental disability.

On May 12, Harrison graduated with magna cum laude honors from Appalachian State University in Boone, earning his bachelor’s degree in social work.

Cheers and applause filled the commencement hall as Harrison crossed the podium to receive his diploma. It was a well-deserved moment and a long time coming in many ways.

“Jullian talked about going to college for four years before he began his journey,” said Peggy England, who manages Harrison’s community support services through Destiny Management Inc. in Morganton. “I met with his school support person and our support staff to provide instructions on how to make sure they only did as he instructed. Everyone understood the work had to be done by Jullian, even if what he was doing was wrong. He had to earn the degree on his own merit.”

Confined to a wheelchair and having limited use of his hands and arms due to cerebral palsy, Harrison had to work very closely with his trainers to complete his assignments.

“Retaining information during lectures without being able to physically write my own study notes or being able to read the textbooks and retain the information while it is being read to me with a screen reader has been two of the biggest challenges throughout my school career,” Harrison said. “I overcame these challenges by listening to the notes that were prepared for me and listening to the textbook chapters that were assigned several times each week while trying to stay focused on the information that was being read to me.”

Another challenge was dictating to his workers exactly what he wanted written on his assignments.

“It was difficult trying to work out in my head exactly the points that I was trying to get across while having to brainstorm and write out everything inside my head.”

Harrison earned an associate degree from Western Piedmont Community College in 2020 before transferring to Appalachian State. Disability Services Resource Specialist for WPCC Deanna Keller said Harrison saw himself as any other college student.

“Despite the obstacles he faced pursuing his degrees, he never allowed these challenges to get in the way, nor did he expect preferential treatment because of them,” Keller said. “He was a shining star that could light up a room and impact the lives of all those he encountered.”

His direct support trainer at the time, Brendan Ahern, said Harrison’s determination was inspiring, surprising and even challenging during the year and a half he worked with him.

“I relished the opportunity to work with Jullian since my background is in higher education and I was trained to work with disabled students on campus.”

Ahern described Harrison as one of the toughest clients he ever worked with because his skills and his intelligence were so great.

“I literally had to retrain myself just working with him,” Ahern said.

“I proctored Jullian one day during a test. There was a question that I thought he can never get. Honestly, I did not know the answer myself. I was going to re-read the question another time, possibly the third or fourth time,” he added. “Then he said ‘I GOT IT’ and I helped him press the right answer button on his computer. At the end of the exam, he got a 93. I was completely floored. He also had a knack for essays.”

Harrison has a passion for advocacy and completed a spring internship with ATLAS prior to graduation. ATLAS is an educational nonprofit organization based in Boone helping students navigate all aspects of the college admissions process.

At some point, Harrison says he may consider pursuing his master’s degree, but for now he wants to find a place to give back to his community, possibly working with at-risk youth as a juvenile youth counselor.

“I would like to try and find a social work job in the school system because I feel like I could really help the students in need and be an example for them that anything is possible if they work hard enough and follow their dreams.”

Harrison also sees himself in an advocacy role for people with disabilities, encouraging them to never back down from a dream.

“Take the limits off yourself and turn that negative self-doubt into a positive push that helps fuel you to achieve whatever dreams that you may have and to be the best possible version of yourself,” he said.

Humbled by his achievement and success, Harrison feels a strong sense of gratitude to friends and family who supported him along the way, including his long-term residential caregiver Brandon Letterman and his mother Sheila Letterman.

“Building brighter futures is what we desire for every person,” said Destiny Management Inc. CEO Sherry Hawkins. “Everyone should have the opportunity to pursue their dreams. Jullian’s story is a great of example of that. We are all so proud of him, and his story is far from over.”