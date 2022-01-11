Morganton man produces film about deadly virus

McNeely said he tries to make films that invite the audience to ask questions and think deeply, rather than tying all the loose ends together at the end. He said this approach has led him down a different path than many filmmakers, with big studios tending to shy away from faith-based films and some in the Christian market who prefer more of what McNeely calls a cookie-cutter approach.

“It’s rated PG-13 because there were things when we were shooting — I let them fly because I thought, ‘This is real, this is reality,” McNeely said. “It’s a very thought-provoking movie.”

To allow himself the flexibility to make films like “Airborne,” McNeely founded BCM Productions in 2016. He explained that BCM’s goal is to create quality dramatic entertainment with a powerful, heart pricking message to further the kingdom of God.

“We started making these movies to create wholesome content to reach people,” McNeely said. “That was the sole reason. It was never about money. What it truly was about, especially with this movie, is for people to come see the movie and have their thoughts provoked and hear these questions.”

McNeely said the idea to do a movie about a deadly virus came to him in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.