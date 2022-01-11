Morganton man produces film about deadly virus

A Morganton film production company is gearing up for the release of its latest feature-length film to select theaters across the southeastern US, including AMC-15 in Hickory and AMC-10 in Shelby.
BCM Productions, owned by Brigham McNeely, a Morganton-based actor, director and producer, will release “Airborne” to theaters Feb. 2. “Airborne” will be the third feature-length film McNeely has produced. He also has directed and acted in several features in addition to his work in television and short film.
Set in the months after a deadly pandemic has ravaged the globe, “Airborne” is the story of McNeely’s character, Billy Bradford, a man who narrowly survived his bout with the illness. When Bradford is released from the hospital, he is forced to confront a world that has been forever altered. Millions are dead, governments have collapsed and nothing remains of his former life. The film tracks Bradford’s journey as he learns to adapt to the new world he finds himself living in and find his place in it.
More than just a typical action film, McNeely said “Airborne” invites the audience to wrestle with deep, existential questions surrounding evil and suffering.
“Walking the Christian walk is not a cakewalk,” McNeely said. “There’s a line in the movie where the lead antagonist says, ‘Why would an ever-loving creator allow millions of people to die at the hands of a virus?’ That is a real question. So we put questions in there that are difficult to rationalize.”
McNeely said he tries to make films that invite the audience to ask questions and think deeply, rather than tying all the loose ends together at the end. He said this approach has led him down a different path than many filmmakers, with big studios tending to shy away from faith-based films and some in the Christian market who prefer more of what McNeely calls a cookie-cutter approach.
“It’s rated PG-13 because there were things when we were shooting — I let them fly because I thought, ‘This is real, this is reality,” McNeely said. “It’s a very thought-provoking movie.”
To allow himself the flexibility to make films like “Airborne,” McNeely founded BCM Productions in 2016. He explained that BCM’s goal is to create quality dramatic entertainment with a powerful, heart pricking message to further the kingdom of God.
“We started making these movies to create wholesome content to reach people,” McNeely said. “That was the sole reason. It was never about money. What it truly was about, especially with this movie, is for people to come see the movie and have their thoughts provoked and hear these questions.”
McNeely said the idea to do a movie about a deadly virus came to him in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When this pandemic started in February and March, I was actually set to shoot a Christmas movie in downtown Morganton,” McNeely said. “We had the permits pulled, we had everything set up, but then everything got flipped upside down, and everybody’s world got shook.”
Brigham said that even though COVID-related restrictions made filming in 2020 a difficult task, he is glad he made the shift. Recently, he has received some criticism for making a film about a deadly virus with the pandemic still going, but he remains committed to his decision.
“Some people might say, ‘Why would you make a movie off of suffering and this virus?’” McNeely said. “They do it every day. They make movies off of stuff that happens in real life every day.”
He said many people are already wrestling with the kinds of questions the film brings up, and he hopes “Airborne” will provide an opportunity for people to process all they have been through.
“The first distribution company actually turned me down,” McNeely said. “They said, ‘We’d love to work with you someday, but for us, this is too close to reality to be entertaining.’ When people come and watch our movies, though, we want them to be able to relate to it in some type of way. Personally, if I go watch a movie and I can’t connect with it, I feel like I’ve wasted my time.”
Above all, McNeely hopes the film connects with people to point them to the hope and peace he has found in God.
“This movie offers hope for living in such a time as we are now,” McNeely said. “The only source of sustainable comfort that will bring a person peace is having a relationship with Jesus.”
“Airborne” premieres in select theaters along the East Coast on Feb. 2. Each theater will offer only one showing of the film. To purchase tickets for the closest showing in Hickory, visit gathr.us/screening/31995.