Morganton man recall his time in the 'Forgotten War'

They call it the “Forgotten War.”

But more than 70 years later, Chuck Cobb, 90, can recall his time as a U.S. Navy sailor fighting on the front lines.

The year was 1950 and Cobb had graduated from Oak Hill High School. There weren’t many job opportunities for young men in Burke County at the time. It was just after World War II and all of the men who had returned home made for stiff competition in the job market.

Cobb had always had a fascination with airplanes and so he tried to join the U.S. Air Force. But that didn’t work out for him so he joined the U.S. Navy.

The Korean War (or Conflict) was heating up and by 1951, Cobb found himself on a Navy destroyer headed to Korea, where he spent seven months in combat on the front lines. He was a fire control technician on the destroyer, which meant he kept his eyes on a radar finder to tell gunners where the enemy was located. For 30 days at a time in the combat zone, he spent four hours in the range finder and four hours off, night and day, he said. There were four of them on the destroyer that did that job.

The destroyer was usually stationed a half-mile off shore and Cobb’s job was to find a target, send the range of the target that would eventually signal a gunner to fire one shell at the target. If it missed, Cobb would make the necessary adjustments on the range and once a shell hit the target, then they would open up and give the target all they had.

“So it was 30 days around the clock, gunfire, that’s what war is all about,” Cobb said.

The thing about being a range finder operator is keeping your eye on the targets, he said.

“You saw everything,” Cobb said. “You saw the targets, you saw the shells landing, you know what shells do. They blow people apart.”

They also would blow apart trains, particularly ammo trains coming down the coast.

“Nobody in the world has ever seen fireworks like an ammo train going up,” Cobb said, his eyes glistening with tears. “In all the years since I came back from there I have never been to a fireworks display. I just don’t want to see it anymore.”

And while they were fighting the enemy they also were fighting the elements.

Some of the fighting happened during one of the most brutal winters Korea has ever had, he said, with temperatures reaching 35 degrees below zero.

“I can tell you some stories about these aviators that I saw come back and couldn’t land on the carrier and had to ditch their airplane so they froze to death before we could get to them,” Cobb said.

There also was a night when about 600 North Koreans and Chinese tried to take an island where U.S. intelligence officers were and Cobb’s destroyer was called in to take care of it. The destroyer opened up on the enemy, who didn’t stand a chance, he said.

For weeks after that, he would see dead bodies floating in the water.

“And the thing for me that was so disastrous the first time I saw it, I’d never seen stuff like that,” Cobb said.

Even now, Cobb’s voice cracks as he retells seeing through his range finder one of the sailors on the deck pull up one of those bodies with a boat hook, search it for intelligence and chuck it back in the water like a sack of potatoes.

“I don’t think anybody, unless you’re completely hardened individual, I don’t think you ever forget stuff like that or get used to it,” Cobb said. “But I realized after a period of time that that’s the way it is and that’s the way it’s gonna be, you know. They’re trying to kill us and we’re trying to kill them. If you kill more of them than they kill us, we’re gonna win the war.”

The war also hit close to home for Cobb.

It took his best friend.

Cobb still gets emotional when he talks about losing his childhood friend.

He and Lonnie Brown grew up in same neighborhood in the Oak Hill community, played together and attended school together.

Brown dropped out of high school when he was a junior to join the U.S. Army but Cobb went on to graduate in 1950. Brown got to Korea before Cobb and it was there that he was killed.

While he witnessed death and destruction, it wasn’t all bad.

His Navy service afforded him experiences he otherwise would never have had.

Cobb, who served a four-year stint, said after the seven months fighting on the front lines in Korea, they made an around-the-world cruise, visiting places he had only read about. It’s something that a small-town boy with no money and little prospects back at home could only dream of.

“That was probably the best education a country boy could ever have gotten,” Cobb said.

He got to see India and the Philippines, the Malay Peninsula and Egypt.

“It was fantastic,” Cobb said.

He came back home after getting out of the Navy but there was still little prospects for a young man.

His service also afforded him the chance to go to college on the GI Bill and set him on the course for a successful career and family. He was a chemist and lived and worked in California for 30 years before moving back to Burke County in the 1970s, where he finished his career in the furniture industry.

And that fascination with airplanes? He got to live that dream, too, learning to fly and owning his own plane. A heart attack several years ago forced him to give up the passion and he turned his plane over to his son.