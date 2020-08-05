Morganton Mayor hospitalized after COVID-19 diagnosis

He said he’s contacted everyone he came in contact with five days before he got sick and they were all cleared. One person had gotten sick, but they recovered quickly, he said.

“You just don’t know who you’re going to infect, especially if you’re asymptomatic,” he said.

Being asymptomatic is something he said he worries people don’t grasp.

“People think, ‘well, I’m asymptomatic, that means I don’t have it and I ain’t going to catch it,’” he said. “I think that’s some of the belief people have when they’re asymptomatic … not realizing that you still could be a carrier.”

He’s concerned that people won’t take the virus as seriously as they should.

“My concern for the city of Morganton and Burke County is that they see it on TV … and they say it’s Miami Beach, it’s California,” Ronnie said. “It just takes one incident. This is not something you can go down and get Theraflu and take it for three or four days and it’s gone. This is serious, serious stuff.”

He said he’s had some customers who tell him how fake it is, but that’s not the case.