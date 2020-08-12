Morganton mayor on the mend after COVID-19 hospitalization

Mayor Ronnie Thompson shared some good news Wednesday with The News Herald: he has been released from the hospital after his COVID-19 diagnosis.
Thompson, who was hospitalized Aug. 3 because of COVID-19, was released from the hospital Friday evening, with his doctors telling him he is no longer contagious.
He’s still been self-quarantined since then.
“I’ve been out of the house twice,” he said. “Once to ride around the lake in the car just to get away and actually feel like I’m alive again, and actually went to the office [Wednesday] and worked a couple hours.”
He said he wants to play it safe – and make sure others feel safe, too.
“I just don’t want to get out of the house any more than I have to,” Thompson said.
Being sick really takes it out of a person. He said he spent the first few days since he came home going through the cycle of waking up, eating breakfast, taking a nap, eating lunch, taking a nap, eating dinner, watching television for a little while and going to sleep.
“You don’t get to rest [in the hospital],” he said. “They come in and take the blood, then they come in and change your meds.”
Thompson’s symptoms have died down, but he’s still feeling some of the effects of the virus.
“It’s just the fact that if you lose 20 pounds and can’t get exercise, two weeks really of exercise, it really is hard on the body simply just going out in the front yard and pulling weeds,” he said. “Especially as hot as it is outside, it really takes a toll on the body. And so I tried not to do too much, up and down the steps in the basement several times a day just to slowly build your strength up and take life easy. This is something you don’t want to rush into and jump on the bicycle and start riding.”
He told The News Herald on Aug. 5 that he had a blood clot in his lungs, something he’ll undergo treatment for over the next few months.
“The doctor seems to think I’ll need to take medication for about three months,” Thompson said. “He said six weeks to three months, but I’m going to go ahead and go 12 weeks or three months because that’s something that you don’t want to fool around with. You want to make sure that it’s broken up and that the medication takes care of it.”
Thompson still encourages wearing masks while out in public.
“If you refuse to wear a mask, please stay home,” he said. “Just stay home and avoid people.”
He said he spoke to city staff about the potential of a local mask mandate, but it’s a complicated path to go down.
“The problem is enforcement,” Thompson said. “We can issue a mandate but then law enforcement has to, you know, try and enforce the mandate, and of course I haven’t been out enough to know if people are wearing masks. My daughter says people, especially at the grocery store, more and more people are wearing masks. I’m not sure what the outside world is like right now, but from what I can tell, based on the articles you’ve written day after day, people are realizing it really is serious.”
For those who still believe it’s just the flu, Thompson got a first-class ticket to find out all the ways it isn’t.
“There’s a real belief out there that it’s all fake and nothing is really going on,” he said. “All I can say is, if you’ve ever experienced or have to experience it, you’ll realize it’s not fake, not something made up, and it’s not a political discussion. It’s a virus and it’s a virus that can attack young people, old people, black, white, Asian, it just doesn’t matter. It discriminates against no one and anyone can get the virus literally at any time.”
Thompson, who missed the city council’s regular meeting Aug. 3 because he was hospitalized, is planning to Zoom into the council’s special meeting Thursday night for a public hearing on financing for the Historic Courthouse Square project.
“I would like to come, but to be honest, I really feel like I need to stay away from my staff and city hall probably for at least another week,” he said. “I know I’m not infectious, but at the same time, people who have kept up with this story, really I think, are concerned being around me and I don’t want staff to feel that way.”
His wife, Anne, still has a cough that she just can’t shake, but she and Ronnie are staying at home, resting and encouraging others to adhere to public health guidelines.
“I want to thank the people who’ve called and expressed their appreciation for The News Herald carrying this story,” he said. “It’s important to get it out there. Not that any one person is special but at least it can happen to anyone at any time and I just encourage people to wear their mask, wash their hands and maintain social distance.”
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.
