Morganton mayor on the mend after COVID-19 hospitalization

“The problem is enforcement,” Thompson said. “We can issue a mandate but then law enforcement has to, you know, try and enforce the mandate, and of course I haven’t been out enough to know if people are wearing masks. My daughter says people, especially at the grocery store, more and more people are wearing masks. I’m not sure what the outside world is like right now, but from what I can tell, based on the articles you’ve written day after day, people are realizing it really is serious.”

For those who still believe it’s just the flu, Thompson got a first-class ticket to find out all the ways it isn’t.

“There’s a real belief out there that it’s all fake and nothing is really going on,” he said. “All I can say is, if you’ve ever experienced or have to experience it, you’ll realize it’s not fake, not something made up, and it’s not a political discussion. It’s a virus and it’s a virus that can attack young people, old people, black, white, Asian, it just doesn’t matter. It discriminates against no one and anyone can get the virus literally at any time.”

Thompson, who missed the city council’s regular meeting Aug. 3 because he was hospitalized, is planning to Zoom into the council’s special meeting Thursday night for a public hearing on financing for the Historic Courthouse Square project.