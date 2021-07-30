Morganton Music Patch moving to Tannery Square

After 9 ½ months of doing business in a shared space, Robert Gucwa is ready to expand his business to a roomier spot about a mile away.
The Morganton Music Patch, open since October in an upstairs rented space at West Union Art Studios in downtown, will soon move to the Shoppes at Tannery Square retail center with a soft opening planned for Aug. 7.
Gucwa, who works as a luthier and music teacher in addition to his newer business venture, opened Morganton Music Patch last fall selling and repairing instruments and offering other music accessories.
But now, he finds himself ready for a bigger store after business has proved fruitful.
“Business has been good and I just feel like it makes sense,” Gucwa said. “I was starting to run out of space at the studio where Adam and Molly Mackay have been kind enough to let me rent some of the space there from them since October. After a lot of consideration from both parties, we kind of determined it would be best for me to seek my own space.”
Gucwa said his new spot at 406C W. Fleming Drive will be about double the space. It will allow Morganton Music Patch to hire additional employees, have more showroom retail area, have a separate music lesson studio and have a recital space.
“I think I’m going to be holding my first recital at the shop at the end of the year,” Gucwa said. “I’m hoping to host group classes maybe once a month, and maybe even an old-time bluegrass jam. Really, whatever the community is interested in supporting.”
Gucwa said the support his business has received so far has been “overwhelming,” especially considering he went into it with no set expectations.
“It’s unexpected,” he said. “I kind of went into it expecting nothing. I’ve just gotten a really great response from the community, whether it’s my students or people coming in to have me repair instruments and even people who just come in to buy a pack of strings from me.
“I wasn’t expecting to have this kind of opportunity, but apparently that’s what’s in the cards. I feel totally confident making the move.”
Gucwa said he isn’t deterred by not being directly in downtown anymore, especially considering his business didn’t have a particularly high visibility, anyway, without its own storefront.
“I think I’m going to be more visible where I am, despite not being downtown,” he said. “I think there are several good businesses in the area. Every time I’ve been by the parking lot, it’s been full. And it’s by a main road, so I think that I’ll have more visibility there.
“I’m excited to get to know the folks who are currently occupying the other businesses.”
Gucwa’s new store is in the former Buck’s Pizza location and sits in between City Barber Shop and Mountain Ear Hearing Aid Sales and Service. Other stores in Tannery Square include Jimmy John’s, Merle Norman, Vida Verde Juicery, Asian Fusion Kitchen, Top Nails and several more.
After the soft opening on Aug. 7, Gucwa said Morganton Music Patch’s grand opening will probably happen a little further down the line. Hours of operation have not yet been finalized.
For more information, call 919-903-6352 or email robertglutherie@gmail.com.
