Morganton Music Patch moving to Tannery Square

After 9 ½ months of doing business in a shared space, Robert Gucwa is ready to expand his business to a roomier spot about a mile away.

The Morganton Music Patch, open since October in an upstairs rented space at West Union Art Studios in downtown, will soon move to the Shoppes at Tannery Square retail center with a soft opening planned for Aug. 7.

Gucwa, who works as a luthier and music teacher in addition to his newer business venture, opened Morganton Music Patch last fall selling and repairing instruments and offering other music accessories.

But now, he finds himself ready for a bigger store after business has proved fruitful.

“Business has been good and I just feel like it makes sense,” Gucwa said. “I was starting to run out of space at the studio where Adam and Molly Mackay have been kind enough to let me rent some of the space there from them since October. After a lot of consideration from both parties, we kind of determined it would be best for me to seek my own space.”

Gucwa said his new spot at 406C W. Fleming Drive will be about double the space. It will allow Morganton Music Patch to hire additional employees, have more showroom retail area, have a separate music lesson studio and have a recital space.