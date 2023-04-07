A local group of Muslims is observing the holiest month of the Islamic calendar with fasting, prayer, community service and traditional fast breaking meals called Iftar.

Ramadan, a month of fasting, prayer and charitable giving observed by Muslims around the world, kicked off this year on March 22. Throughout the month, every adult Muslim in good health is required to abstain from food and water every day from sunrise until sunset, perform extra prayers and do extra charitable deeds.

Two days after the month kicked off, members of the Unifour’s only mosque, The Islamic Center of Morganton on Bethel Street, gathered for Ramadan’s first communal prayer. During the gathering, Mohammed Ahmed, one of the mosque’s leaders, told the congregation fasting is the one thing a Muslim does for the sole purpose of pleasing God.

“All our other duties concerning the poor, the needy and our families are for ourselves, but our fasting is for Allah alone,” he said. “(Fasting) is not only to stay hungry and thirsty, it is to be conscious of Allah at all times.”

Ahmed said fasting serves two purposes in the lives of the faithful. It teaches them to cultivate discipline and gain control of “the lower self.” He said Islam calls this struggle against the worst inclinations of human nature, “The Great Jihad.”

“Throughout our lives we struggle with this great Jihad of trying to control our desires and passions,” he said. “This struggle to cultivate self-discipline is not only for Ramadan, it’s a lifelong struggle.”

A time for charity

Ahmed also told the congregation that fasting raises awareness for those who fast “not by choice, but because of poverty.”

Moussa Elhawi, a Hafiz (someone who has memorized every verse in the Quran), told The News Herald this focus on identifying with those living in poverty is the root of another tradition Muslims observe during the month of Ramadan.

“This is called Zakat or charity,” Elhawi said.

During Ramadan, all Muslims are required to give 2.5% of their savings to those living in poverty.

“If this money has been in your savings account for one year, then you have to pay 2.5%,” Elhawi said. “If you want to give more, you can give more. Usually people give more.”

He said while there are charitable organizations that receive money from Zakat and give it to people in poverty, many of the faithful choose to give to friends, family members or neighbors.

“It is preferred to give it to the people you know, for example your neighbors or you have family or relatives that you know they are needy,” Elhawi said. “If we all support the people close to us it will spread. If I support my relative and another supports his relative it will be sufficient for everybody.”

Counting blessings

Kadry Allaboun said fasting during Ramadan is also a powerful reminder of the blessings of life that are too often taken for granted.

“It is a reminder for us how many blessings we have every day in our lives,” said Allaboun. “This month helps us to know that we have health, we can eat, we can enjoy the food, the gathering. This is a blessing, because sometimes we take things for granted … but then Ramadan reminds us there are poor people, there are sick people.”

Another blessing for Allaboun and Elhawi is the opportunity to gather together at the mosque. Elhawi said he considers it a special blessing to have the facility in a region where so few Muslims live.

“We don’t have many people in the Muslim community here, but we have this mosque, so it is really a blessing for us,” he said. “We are coming from countries where we can do the prayers every day. But here it is hard for us.”

Since The Islamic Center of Morganton is one of only two Mosques in western North Carolina, many who come to the center to pray must travel long distances to get there. For this reason, the Mosque only offers one public prayer service, the Friday congregational prayer all Muslims who are able are required to pray communally. During Ramadan, the congregation only gathers for one fast breaking Iftar meal each week — every Saturday evening at sunset.

Although they are not able to gather as often as they would like, Allaboun said the members of the Islamic Center of Morganton have become like family to one another.

“It is a small community, but we know each other,” he said. “We also learn from each other because we are from different backgrounds, different countries. Islam and religion unite us, and we feel like brothers and sisters.”

He said he believes religion should be a force that unites people rather than bringing division.

“At the end we are all equal, created by one God,” said. “It is so humbling, and it is so amazing how people stand and pray next to each other — the young, the old, the poor, the wealthy — they are equal, and they sit at the same table.”

When Elhawi, Ahmed, Allaboun and Muslims across the world finally break their fast on April 20, Ramadan will give way to Eid al-Fitr (feast of breaking the fast). It is one of the two great feast days Muslims celebrate each year. In Morganton, the faithful will gather together at the mosque again and celebrate with with food, games and gifts.

“It’s a big celebration,” Allaboun said. “The kids dress up and we buy them toys and gifts and candy … it’s similar to Christmas.”

For Elhawi, it is a day to give thanks for the strength and stamina he relied on to complete his month-long fast.

“When we stop the fasting and we celebrate the second day, having a fast breaking and celebrating that we were able to do the entire month,” Elhawi said.