Seven years after North Carolina voters said yes to the $2 billion Connect NC Bond, one of the items that it funded officially opened last week.

The North Carolina National Guard held a ribbon-cutting on Aug. 3 for its newest regional readiness center in Morganton. The 66,000-square-foot facility now stands at 5155 Western Ave., Morganton, where the former Western Youth Institution was located.

Maj. Gen. Todd Hunt, adjutant general of North Carolina, thanked everyone who had a hand in getting the new readiness center built, including legislators and local leaders, as well as support from the local community. He noted the support the community has long given to state facilities in Morganton.

Hunt also pointed out the Spanish soldiers who built Fort San Juan in Morganton in 1567.

“They would be in awe if they saw this building today,” Hunt told the crowd.

The three-building facility that sits on 38 acres will be the home and training center for the 630th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 1451st Transportation Company and 626th Maintenance Company of the 113th Sustainment Brigade, along with the 878th Engineer Company of the 505th Engineer Battalion, 130th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, according to the North Carolina National Guard.

Hunt said the new facility will help the National Guard with its modernization and its ability to support the community, the nation and the civilian population in Morganton and the Foothills area.

Both NC Sen. Warren Daniel, R-46, and NC Rep. Hugh Blackwell, R-86, told the crowd about how the initial plan for the readiness center was to renovate and reuse Western Youth Institution. However, it was decided after the Connect NC Bond passed that it would not be feasible.

The 16-story former prison was imploded in July 2020 to make way for new construction for the readiness center.

Blackwell said having the readiness center built in Burke County is fitting, noting the Revolutionary War Overmountain Men, a group of volunteer soldiers, rendezvousing in Morganton on their march to the Battle of Kings Mountain. Military historians, he said, believe that was a turning point in the war for the patriots.

He said the facility was a great thing to have been able to work on and great to have in the community and the state.

Col. Rodney Newton, NCNG Construction Facilities Management officer, said the National Guard units built in the 1950s and 1960s have become inadequate for today’s soldiers. Parking lots were smaller because not as many owned a vehicle, military equipment was smaller, bathrooms and locker rooms didn’t account for the numerous female soldiers that make up today’s military, and computers and digital training were non-existent, he said.

Newton said the new state-of-the-art readiness center has a multitude of classroom space and a distance learning lab that surpasses modern standards. It provides bathrooms, showers and lockers for both male and female soldiers. It also has a well-equipped fitness center and a break room and an Army combat fitness track and field, he said.