Morganton native brings axe throwing to Magnolia Plaza

“We’ve really tried to build something out that’s for the whole family,” Kistler said. “My wife and I are Christian, so that’s the most important thing in our lives. Our business is run that way. So, we wanted to have a place for churches and youth groups. Some of the best memories we had growing up in high school were youth outings.

“So, we wanted a place for youth groups, college and career, and we’ve even had churches do man church at our locations in Georgia. We wanted to have something like that in the Morganton area for churches to have that space.”

Morganton’s Timberwolf Axe Throwing will be managed by Kistler’s parents, Dave and Betsy, members of Mount Home Baptist Church and an evangelist and pianist, respectively. It will have 16 lanes. Typically, Timberwolf’s locations have 10 lanes, but the extra slots will allow for social distancing on every other lane to help people feel safe while North Carolina remains under COVID-19 restrictions.

The lanes are fitting for Kistler’s description of the rise of axe throwing as a fun activity.