Morganton native brings axe throwing to Magnolia Plaza

Morganton’s newest entertainment venue isn’t for people with an axe to grind — only throwing will be allowed.
Timberwolf Axe Throwing, a Carrollton, Georgia-based fun spot owned by Morganton native Nathan Kistler, is planning on opening up a hometown spot in the Magnolia Plaza Shopping Center with a target opening date of the first week of April.
Along with providing an entertaining activity for its patrons, Timberwolf is designed with family-friendliness and being a destination for church and youth groups in mind, Kistler said.
“My wife sings gospel music for a living, so we ended up closer to her family in Georgia,” he said. “We opened our first location in Carrollton, Georgia, we have one in Newnan, Georgia, and then another one is going in LaGrange, Georgia. But I really wanted to have one in my hometown. So, we’re bringing that.
“But our whole concept is family-friendly. We don’t serve alcohol — when you don’t serve alcohol, kids 10 and up are allowed to throw. We found in this model, it’s a really wonderful thing because a lot of families are looking for stuff to do post-COVID now. We really wanted to bring something that was for the family that everybody really could do.”
The Morganton location also will have a kids’ area for children ages 9 and younger to throw with Nerf axes so they can participate, as well, while their parents are able to keep an eye on them.
“We’ve really tried to build something out that’s for the whole family,” Kistler said. “My wife and I are Christian, so that’s the most important thing in our lives. Our business is run that way. So, we wanted to have a place for churches and youth groups. Some of the best memories we had growing up in high school were youth outings.
“So, we wanted a place for youth groups, college and career, and we’ve even had churches do man church at our locations in Georgia. We wanted to have something like that in the Morganton area for churches to have that space.”
Morganton’s Timberwolf Axe Throwing will be managed by Kistler’s parents, Dave and Betsy, members of Mount Home Baptist Church and an evangelist and pianist, respectively. It will have 16 lanes. Typically, Timberwolf’s locations have 10 lanes, but the extra slots will allow for social distancing on every other lane to help people feel safe while North Carolina remains under COVID-19 restrictions.
The lanes are fitting for Kistler’s description of the rise of axe throwing as a fun activity.
“I always tell people it’s the bowling of the future,” he said. “I spent most of my teenage years in Hickory, going to the bowling alley there. That bowling alley is closed now, so we’ve seen a lot of things change. But this sport is becoming one of the fastest-growing in the country, and people are enjoying it.”
Along with displaced bowlers, Kistler said axe throwing has become a haven for gun enthusiasts, such as himself, especially those who no longer want to spend the money on keeping up that hobby.
“They either can’t afford ammunition or can’t find it, so we’re actually finding people who are coming every single week who were part of gun clubs and things like that,” Kistler said. “This is a way for them to do something with their friends every week, to have that fellowship and camaraderie.”
Some of Timberwolf’s rates include $25 per person for walk-in open throwing, $20 per person for groups of 15 or more, $15 per person for kids ages 10-14, and $15 per person for church groups on Wednesdays and Sundays.
For more information about Timberwolf Axe Throwing, visit timberwolfaxe.com or go to the Timberwolf Axe Throwing - Morganton Facebook page.
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.