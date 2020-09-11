Morganton native brings ‘Mario Kart’ to NYC

“So, we had to push the shoot date back two weeks. But when we got those, hauling them around New York City was a pain. Then, just coordinating with everybody to make sure we were all on the same page.”

As seen in the video, the sight of the Mario Brothers taking a spin through the streets and parks of the big city drew quite a few grins and grabs for phones to take videos of the video-makers. Being able to bring entertainment to folks not just online, but also in the midst of daily life, was one of the rewards of the project.

“For the whole filming day, that was probably the best part,” Simpson said. “My friend, Irving, who road with us was like, ‘I didn’t think it was going to be that fun. That was the most fun I’ve had in a long time.’ It was just so fun driving by and getting people’s reactions and seeing them smile and saying, ‘What just happened? What did I just see?’ I kind of felt like a superstar there for a minute.”

Staying on good terms with New York’s finest was a concern — but even a few of the NYPD seemed to get a kick out of the project.