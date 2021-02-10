Morganton native comedian wants to help less fortunate

Morganton native Houston Patterson is grateful for the support he has received during his comedy career, and now he wants to return that favor to some folks who might need it.
Known on stage as “HueBaby,” Patterson is planning an event to give back this Sunday in Charlotte when he will do a free show from 1-4 p.m. asking attendees for donations of things like toiletries, clothing, gloves, toboggans, and health and beauty supplies at the wall by the “Tent City” community.
Patterson said it makes him sad to see people who are struggling, and he wants to help out.
“It’s just something that the Lord laid on my heart,” Patterson said. “I wanted to do a give-back community show for the less fortunate. The reason why I picked Valentine’s Day is it’s hard for less fortunate people throughout the year, but I know it would be a lot more heartache and stress on Valentine’s with nobody showing them any love, respect and support.
“I wanted to do something different that I’ve never done before. I do shows, but I’ve never done a charity event or a comedy show for the less fortunate. I look at it as that could be me or anybody that I know within a split second. If I can take time out of my schedule to give back to someone less fortunate, that’s what I want to do and what I plan on doing.”
That busy schedule also will include similar events in Fayetteville on March 6; Rock Hill, South Carolina, on April 16; and Houston, Texas, on May 29. Patterson also wants to hold one of the shows in his hometown, Morganton.
“It’s a good feeling to do something positive for the community,” Patterson said. “I do plan on doing the same charity community event, but it will probably be at least a couple months for the weather to break. Hopefully springtime in April, May or June at the latest. I definitely want to do it in Morganton with the same concept with different comedians and different sponsors supporting folks.
“Whoever wants to help, I’ll greatly appreciate it.”
The day before the Charlotte event, his schedule also includes an event in Atlanta hosting “VodKila Valentines” with music artist Soul 4 Real and Horace Brown alongside Mr. Cheeks of The Lost Boys.
He also recently completed his first movie project, co-starring in the independent film “Moma’s Baby Boy” by BDD Entertainment. He plays the character David in the movie, which has drawn nearly 5,000 views on YouTube, Patterson said.
“That was interesting,” he said. “It’s been up two months on YouTube. ... It’s a comedy-drama. It’ll make you laugh and make you cry in certain spots. I play a multimillion-dollar man who lives with his mom. He’s spoiled, and his mom runs his girlfriends away.
“So, it was fun playing that part. The lady who played my mom is a breast cancer survivor. It was definitely interesting and wonderful working with her. We just clicked like she’d known me her whole life. Everything we’ve done together has been great. I’ve done a couple plays, but that was my first movie I’ve been a part of. It was hard learning the lines, but once you got them down and I actually saw it, it looks good. I’m proud of myself for being a part of something like that.”
Patterson said a sequel already is in the works for the movie, something to which he’s looking forward. He hopes it will be ready before the end of 2021.
For more information about Morganton native “HueBaby,” a comedian for more than a dozen years now, visit his website at comedianhuebaby.godaddysites.com.
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.