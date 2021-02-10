Morganton native comedian wants to help less fortunate

Morganton native Houston Patterson is grateful for the support he has received during his comedy career, and now he wants to return that favor to some folks who might need it.

Known on stage as “HueBaby,” Patterson is planning an event to give back this Sunday in Charlotte when he will do a free show from 1-4 p.m. asking attendees for donations of things like toiletries, clothing, gloves, toboggans, and health and beauty supplies at the wall by the “Tent City” community.

Patterson said it makes him sad to see people who are struggling, and he wants to help out.

“It’s just something that the Lord laid on my heart,” Patterson said. “I wanted to do a give-back community show for the less fortunate. The reason why I picked Valentine’s Day is it’s hard for less fortunate people throughout the year, but I know it would be a lot more heartache and stress on Valentine’s with nobody showing them any love, respect and support.

“I wanted to do something different that I’ve never done before. I do shows, but I’ve never done a charity event or a comedy show for the less fortunate. I look at it as that could be me or anybody that I know within a split second. If I can take time out of my schedule to give back to someone less fortunate, that’s what I want to do and what I plan on doing.”