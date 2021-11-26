Morganton native returns to town for Black Friday comedy show

Those looking for a way to laugh off some Thanksgiving calories may find it tonight in downtown Morganton.

Morganton native Houston “HueBaby” Patterson will return with a lineup of other comedians 7 p.m. at Manazhe’ on West Union Street, he said in a press release.

Tickets for the event are $10, and they are limited. They will be available for purchase at the door and they can be purchased on Cash App.

Patterson’s “Funny Black Friday” show will feature special comedian guests Ray Ray of Charlotte and Chris Wilson from South Carolina.

Also joining the lineup are Lonnique Edmondson, Akyea J, Julio Hennessey and Amelia McAbee.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The show is being put on by SM3 Media, Manazhe’ and Hue Baby Entertainment.

Patterson said precautions will be taken at Friday’s , including wearing face coverings, to make sure the event remains COVID-19 safe.

This will be the comedy pop-up’s first return to Morganton since COVID-19 shut down many entertainment functions last year.

But the pandemic didn’t keep Patterson down.