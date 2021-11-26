Morganton native returns to town for Black Friday comedy show

Those looking for a way to laugh off some Thanksgiving calories may find it tonight in downtown Morganton.
Morganton native Houston “HueBaby” Patterson will return with a lineup of other comedians 7 p.m. at Manazhe’ on West Union Street, he said in a press release.
Tickets for the event are $10, and they are limited. They will be available for purchase at the door and they can be purchased on Cash App.
Patterson’s “Funny Black Friday” show will feature special comedian guests Ray Ray of Charlotte and Chris Wilson from South Carolina.
Also joining the lineup are Lonnique Edmondson, Akyea J, Julio Hennessey and Amelia McAbee.
The show is being put on by SM3 Media, Manazhe’ and Hue Baby Entertainment.
Patterson said precautions will be taken at Friday’s , including wearing face coverings, to make sure the event remains COVID-19 safe.
This will be the comedy pop-up’s first return to Morganton since COVID-19 shut down many entertainment functions last year.
But the pandemic didn’t keep Patterson down.
He told The News Herald he also has been nominated for comedian of the year through Queen City Awards, a charity event that recognizes talented artists from across the Carolinas while raising money to create scholarships for local students, according to the QCA website.
About a year ago, Patterson co-starred in “Moma’s Baby Boy,” a comedy about a mother and her son. The film has garnered more than 30,000 views on YouTube since its premiere in December 2020.
For more information on Patterson and how to book him or his comedy pop-up for an event, visit https://comedianhuebaby.godaddysites.com/.