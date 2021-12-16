Morganton Planet Fitness to open doors Friday

A new gym franchise will open this week in Morganton.

Planet Fitness, which announced in August it was coming to Morganton, will open its doors to the public on Friday. It is located in a 14,975-square-foot building at 907 W. Union St. in the Mimosa Hills Shopping Center.

The location will hold its grand opening on Jan. 27 and the event will include an appearance from NASCAR driver Joey Logano. He will hold a meet and greet at the location at 5 p.m.

The Morganton location operating hours will be weekdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

New members can join for $1 down and then $10 a month with no commitment, company information said.

The location will have state-of-the-art cardio machines and strength equipment, 30-minute Express Circuits, multiple flat screen televisions and spacious locker rooms and showers, according to the company.

In addition to cardio and strength equipment, Planet Fitness offers hydro (water) loungers, massage chairs, stand-up tanning booths and, with a Black Card membership, the ability to work out at any Planet Fitness. A Black Card membership is $24.99 a month.