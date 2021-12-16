 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Morganton Planet Fitness to open doors Friday
0 comments
top story promotion

Morganton Planet Fitness to open doors Friday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A new gym franchise will open this week in Morganton.

Planet Fitness, which announced in August it was coming to Morganton, will open its doors to the public on Friday. It is located in a 14,975-square-foot building at 907 W. Union St. in the Mimosa Hills Shopping Center.

The location will hold its grand opening on Jan. 27 and the event will include an appearance from NASCAR driver Joey Logano. He will hold a meet and greet at the location at 5 p.m.

The Morganton location operating hours will be weekdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

New members can join for $1 down and then $10 a month with no commitment, company information said.

The location will have state-of-the-art cardio machines and strength equipment, 30-minute Express Circuits, multiple flat screen televisions and spacious locker rooms and showers, according to the company.

In addition to cardio and strength equipment, Planet Fitness offers hydro (water) loungers, massage chairs, stand-up tanning booths and, with a Black Card membership, the ability to work out at any Planet Fitness. A Black Card membership is $24.99 a month.

The location currently has job openings for two front desk associates, a third-shift cleaner and a part-time cleaner. Starting pay for the positions is $11 an hour and one of the benefits for employees is a free black card gym membership.

To see the jobs available, visit bit.ly/3yslNX7.

The franchisee of the Morganton location is National Fitness Partners, which currently has 97 locations that reach into North and South Carolina on up into Central Pennsylvania, Philadelphia and Ohio, according to company officials.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meta launches first virtual reality space

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

School band wins state competition
Local News

School band wins state competition

  • Updated

The East Burke High School Marching Cavaliers participated in Novant Health’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in uptown Charlotte and beat out numerous bands around the state to take first place with their performance in the “Battle of the Bands” competition:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert