A lot has happened since Morganton southern gospel radio station WCIS first signed on in 1993.

There was the historic flooding of 2004 that put the old studio on the corner of Bost and Spainhour roads under more than a foot of water. Four years later there was a fire. It left little more than the building’s foundation standing.

The fire forced WCIS to move to its present location on N.C. 126 a little over two miles west of Table Rock Middle School. In 2014, however, the transmitter, which was still at the old location, was damaged during a break in.

“He destroyed a $33,000 transmitter for about $2 worth of copper,” said John Whisnant Jr. who, along with his brother Jeff and his father John Whisnant Sr., started the radio station in 1993.

Through all the adversity, WCIS has become a mainstay in Morganton, winning multiple awards while encouraging and entertaining listeners across Burke County. This month, the station celebrates its 30th anniversary.

Whisnant said he knows WCIS does not have the following of many larger stations but it’s perfect for his listeners in Morganton and the surrounding area.

“Our focus, besides presenting the gospel, is to maintain a local feel,” he said. “We do the church bulletin board three times a day, we do local news, we have local preachers and pastors on the station.”

He said while a station like his may not work in some places today, it still makes sense for Morganton. This became even more evident during the COVID-19 shutdowns of 2020.

During the early months of the pandemic, Whisnant opened Sunday timeslots and offered two months of free airtime for local churches trying to stay connected with members who are not as tech savvy.

“The whole Sunday sold out in an hour and a half,” Whisnant said. “After the two months was over with … every single one of them stayed on. They were able to see the benefit of radio … so we’ve got a lot of wonderful local guys who are on now on Sundays which is a blessing.”

Whisnant has found other ways to connect with the community and give back over the years, as well. The station completed its 28th annual winter coat drive in December and also has done annual diaper drives for the Pregnancy Care Center.

“We call ourselves a Christian station,” he said. “If you are going to be like Christ than you are going to have a servant’s heart … that’s what most everything we do here is aimed towards.”

Over the years, the station also has won its fair share of awards and honors, including 10 first-place awards for a small market radio station from Singing News Magazine, a top southern gospel publication.

Whisnant is hesitant to take credit for the station’s success. He said he never would have made it without his wife, Suzi, and daughter, Elizabeth.

“Elizabeth does the books and does an incredible job,” he said. “And my wife does a lot of the secretarial work and so forth … if it wasn’t for those two … I do not have a head for business.”

He also credits his listeners and sponsors, some of whom have supported him for the station’s entire 30-year run.

“I’ve got many sponsors that have been with us from the very beginning,” Whisnant said. “They’ve been with us the whole time.”

In 2019, a dream was finally realized. Whisnant, still paying off debt accrued from the fire, break-in and move, was given a generous gift to take the station onto FM dials.

“We had already been approved for a FM frequency,” he said.

He was approached by Jeff Gragg one evening after singing at a local cowboy church. Gragg told Whisnant he loved the station but had a hard time picking it up where he worked and asked him what it would take to convert the station to FM. Whisnant told him how much it would cost him to make the conversion debt free and, a little over a week later, Gragg handed him a check for the entire amount.

“I actually got on the phone before I got out of his driveway and I called our engineer,” Whisnant said. “I said, ‘Ted, get it together, whatever equipment we’re going to need … I’ve got the money to pay for it. Let’s do this.’”

The station now broadcasts on AM 760 and FM 100.9 24 hours a day. In 2021, Whisnant also added 24-hour live streaming on the station’s website and a mobile app.

Whisnant said he has had several offers to sell over the years, but he feels like God still wants him to keep WCIS going.

“If it was just a business decision, it’s a no-brainer I’d sell it,” he said. “We’re going to hang in there as long as we can.”

The station’s success showcasing local churches during the pandemic only further confirmed his sense that he is still on the right track.

“I think of this radio station like I think of a small church,” Whisnant said. “No, we’re not blowing off anybody’s ears in west Tennessee, or even east Tennessee but we are having an impact right here in our home area and that’s what we’ve been called to do.”