Morganton residents react to mask mandate

People have expressed mixed feelings about Gov. Roy Cooper’s mask mandate, though most of those interviewed told The News Herald they plan to don their masks while out and about.

Pat Gray said with her underlying health conditions, she didn’t plan to be without a mask in public.

“I’ve got a lot of things against me, so yes,” Gray said. “It’s a shame he didn’t do it earlier.”

Another person said he didn't have any problems with it.

“I feel like it’s necessary,” said Will Hendrix. “I don’t really have a problem with it. For my job I have to wear a mask pretty much all day anyway, so I’m kind of used to it and I understand the need behind it. I’m not mad about it.”

David Pope actually lives in Georgia but grew up in Morganton. He and his family visited the city Friday and said he would wear his mask in stores where employees also were wearing masks.

"Well, today, when we came out, I said to myself that if I walked into an establishment and a proprietor was wearing a mask, I would," Pope said. "If not, I would just use my discretion. I don't feel unsafe or anything, but I think everything we can do to keep each other safe and protected we should, within [a] person's rights to do what they would like to do."

Ali Yang said she felt like the mandate came a little late.

"I feel like if they were going to wear masks, they should've worn it sooner," Yang said. "I feel like they're a little bit late on it, but I guess if this is what they think is going to protect us, then it is what it is, you know?"