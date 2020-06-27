Morganton residents react to mask mandate

People have expressed mixed feelings about Gov. Roy Cooper’s mask mandate, though most of those interviewed told The News Herald they plan to don their masks while out and about.
Pat Gray said with her underlying health conditions, she didn’t plan to be without a mask in public.
“I’ve got a lot of things against me, so yes,” Gray said. “It’s a shame he didn’t do it earlier.”
Another person said he didn't have any problems with it.
“I feel like it’s necessary,” said Will Hendrix. “I don’t really have a problem with it. For my job I have to wear a mask pretty much all day anyway, so I’m kind of used to it and I understand the need behind it. I’m not mad about it.”
David Pope actually lives in Georgia but grew up in Morganton. He and his family visited the city Friday and said he would wear his mask in stores where employees also were wearing masks.
"Well, today, when we came out, I said to myself that if I walked into an establishment and a proprietor was wearing a mask, I would," Pope said. "If not, I would just use my discretion. I don't feel unsafe or anything, but I think everything we can do to keep each other safe and protected we should, within [a] person's rights to do what they would like to do."
Ali Yang said she felt like the mandate came a little late.
"I feel like if they were going to wear masks, they should've worn it sooner," Yang said. "I feel like they're a little bit late on it, but I guess if this is what they think is going to protect us, then it is what it is, you know?"
Yang wasn't the only one downtown Friday who thought the mandate came a little late.
"I've been waiting for it," said Elizabeth Morgan. "I'm so glad the governor finally mandated wearing masks. I think it's so important. I want to protect myself and I want to protect everybody else, so I'm definitely ... 200 percent in favor of wearing masks."
Her husband agreed.
"I'm also glad to have a mandate," said Jim Morgan. "I've also been waiting for it. I just hope people will wear their masks. I hope they abide by the mandate."
But there was some dissent.
"I really don't care for it," said Gene Dirhold. "I think the mask, it don't do a bit of good ... for me personally, I can't breath with them on, so I'm not going to wear one. If that means I get a ticket or I get a citation or I get whatever I get, then I have to deal with it. Mr. Cooper can take his mask and keep it in Raleigh."
Social media posts alluded to confusion on what enforcement of the mask mandate will look like, but the governor's executive order is clear.
"Citations under this Section shall be written only to businesses or organizations that fail to enforce the requirement to wear Face Coverings," the governor's executive order said.
The order explicitly said that law enforcement officers are not allowed to criminally enforce the mask requirement against individuals, whether they be workers, customers or patrons.
All that being said, if a business or organization asks someone to leave because they won't wear a mask, law enforcement officers can enforce trespassing laws.
The Burke County Sheriff's Office said in a post on its Facebook page that it would follow the governor's order when it comes to enforcement of the mandate.
Deputies will not be criminally enforcing the order for individuals. If a person enters a business and refuses to wear a mask or leave after being asked to do so, law enforcement can enforce trespassing laws.
Morganton Department of Public Safety Chief Tony Lowdermilk said the same was true for his agency.
He said MDPS officers won't be looking for violations from businesses, but if they receive complaints or an officer sees violations of the order, they will investigate the situation and a citation for the business is possible. Patrons, individual employees and customers will not be cited by law enforcement for not following the mask mandate.
Again, if a business requests someone to wear a mask or leave and they refuse to do either, law enforcement can enforce trespassing laws.
He said MDPS officers will wear masks when they are in public places if they are not able to social distance at least 6 feet from others.
All in all, enforcement of the individual mask mandate will be up to businesses.
The News Herald spoke to a couple of downtown businesses about their enforcement of the mask mandate.
McKenna Rhyne, a retail salesperson at the Morganton General Store, said that they will be asking customers to put on masks. If customers do not wear masks, they will be asked to step outside.
Employees have also been asked to wear masks, Rhyne said.
Down the street at The Natural Olive, Manager Linda Knollmeyer said her business will have a slightly different approach.
"Our staff will be wearing the masks," Knollmeyer said. "It will be encouraged for our patrons to wear masks, but we're not going to enforce it, knowing that they'll be sampling our oils and balsamic, and most likely drinking wine and beer as well."
