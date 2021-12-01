Morganton rings in the Christmas season

The Morganton Downtown Development Association will welcome the Christmas season by hosting a traditional downtown Christmas parade this year.

Local businesses, members of the community and beyond are invited to line the streets of downtown Morganton for the parade, which will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Friends and families will be able to enjoy a lineup of floats, Christmas characters and marching bands to spread Christmas cheer throughout downtown. The theme for this year’s parade is “Nature’s Playground.”

Kasey Goodfellow, community events coordinator for the Morganton Main Street Department, is excited to welcome everyone back to the downtown streets for the annual parade.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We have chosen “Nature’s Playground” as our theme for the parade this year,” Goodfellow said. “We chose that one because over the past couple years, we’ve been so encouraged to be active outside. So this year, we want everybody to focus on nature and the great outdoors, but add their own special holiday flair to it. I expect that we’ll see lots of Christmas lights, tinsel and everything that you can think of as far as holiday décor.”