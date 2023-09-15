The NC Chamber announced that the Carolina Textile District, Material Return, Fonta Flora Brewery, Opportunity Threads and Solid State Clothing’s Marigold Beanie are among the 30 semifinalists — 15 for the medium-to-large business category and 15 for the small business category — for its annual “Coolest Thing Made in NC” online competition. The competition started with 130 nominees and in the first round of voting, right at 20,000 votes were cast across the field of candidates.

“We are honored to be a part of this competition and to unveil the Marigold Beanie, which represents the power of collaboration and the possibilities that arise when like-minded organizations come together," said Catherine Armstrong, director of Carolina Textile District. "This project showcases the talent, creativity, and commitment to sustainability within our local community."

This is the fourth year that the NC Chamber has held the popular, public-driven contest, which spotlights North Carolina’s cutting-edge manufacturing industry — an industry that generates more than 17% of the gross state product and employs more than 10% of the state's workforce.

“This year’s products really run the gamut — including vaccines, food products, bagpipes, jets, and much more,” said NC Chamber President and CEO Gary Salamido. “We are so grateful to the entire manufacturing community – the backbone of our state’s economy for more than a century. And we are so excited to congratulate Carolina Textile District, COLLECTION, Material Return, Fonta Flora Brewery, Opportunity Threads, and Solid State Clothing for becoming a semifinalist! As we always say at the NC Chamber: what’s made in North Carolina makes North Carolina.”

Made within 125 miles in North Carolina, the Marigold Beanie is a locally sourced product that showcases the strength of community partnerships, transparent supply chains and local manufacturing.

Material Return knit COLLECTION beanies are made in Morganton. Fonta Flora Brewery grew and harvested marigold flowers at their Whippoorwill Farm in Nebo. Solid State Clothing took those locally grown marigold flowers and processed them into a beautiful natural dye in Burlington, transforming our white beanies into gold. Opportunity Threads sewed branded tags on the brim in Morganton. By supporting this collaborative project, customers contribute to the revitalization of the American textile industry and promote a more sustainable future.

How to Vote:

Go to coolestthingmadeinnc.com to vote for the coolest thing made in NC. The direct link is at http://wshe.es/NeHASO95.

The field of candidates will narrow with each round of voting, with voters limited to one vote per day per email address. The announcement of the Top 5 contenders in each category will come on Thursday, Sept. 21.

The winning product will be revealed on Thursday, Oct. 5, the day before National Manufacturing (MFG) Day. October is Manufacturing Month, and MFG Day, organized nationally by the NAM and The Manufacturing Institute, highlights the rewarding career opportunities of modern manufacturing.

Join the contest’s social media campaign by following #CoolestThingMadeinNC. In addition to receiving a trophy, the victorious company and product will be featured in NC Chamber and Business North Carolina publications, podcasts, social and digital media, among additional statewide publicity efforts.

“The Coolest Thing Made in NC Nominees (in alphabetical order by manufacturing location) are:

Small Business Category semifinalists

Atlantic Beach, Atlantic Beach Sea Salt

Bear Creek, Southern Supreme Nutty Fruitcake

Burlington, Fjord Static Rope Edge Protection

Chapel Hill, SilverQuicken Education’s Quest Club Kits

Charlotte, Piedmont Pennies

Greenville, The Sweet Potato Crunch BonBon by Jenni’s Ugly Chocolates

Madison, Gia Distillery’s FJW Solera Style American Whiskey

Morganton, Nebo, and Burlington Carolina’s Textile District’s Marigold Beanie – a collaboration between Material Return, Fonta Flora Brewery, Solid State Clothing, and Opportunity Threads

Mt. Airy, Andrew Pearson Premium Glassworks Fuzion Glass

Nashville, George’s BBQ Sauce

Reidsville, Fogwood Farm’s Ghost Pepper Jam

Rockingham, Cold War Concealment Holsters

Smyrna, Crab Pot Christmas Trees by Fisherman’s Creations

Waynesville, Waynesville Soda Jerks Bottled Sodas

Zebulon, MacLellan Bagpipes

Medium-to-Large Business Category semifinalists:

Cofield, Steel Plate by Nucor

Durham, Wolfspeed Silicon Carbide

Durham, Humacyte Human Acellular Vessel

Elizabeth City, TCOM Aerostats

Greensboro, HondaJet Elite II

Holly Springs, Flucelvax Quadrivalent by CSL Seqirus

Huntersville, The Atom Switch by Atom Power

Old Fort, PureBond Formaldehyde-Free Hardwood Plywood

Salisbury, Cheerwine

Salisbury, AMREP Garbage Trucks

Smithfield, Brightleaf Hotdogs

Troutman, C.R. Onsrud’s Q-Series 5-Axis CNC Machine

Wilmington, Concord, Hickory, Newton, and Winston-Salem Corning Optical Fiber and Cable

Winston-Salem, Texas Pete Hot Sauce

