Morganton’s Lawing to appear on Outdoor Channel show

One of the finest young shooters in the area — and in the country, for that matter — will be featured in the second season of “American Airgunner Challenge” on the Outdoor Channel.
Brady Lawing, an 18-year-old from Morganton, can be seen in the second season debut of the show at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, as well as throughout the rest of the season. Wednesday’s show will re-air at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and 1:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, and 11 new episodes generally will air every Wednesday throughout the season.
The first episode will feature the airgunners in teams of two using their shooting skills to play various board games and earn an early lead over the competition for this second season, which will consist of 10 total challenges for eight competitors with $25,000 on the line.
“These aren’t your typical Daisy BB guns,” said Sam Lawing, Brady’s father. “They’re really nice airguns called PCPs. They’re made to hold air and they have regulators on them. It’s a competition of eight of the best shooters in the world. And the host, Rossi Morreale, sets up the competitions.
“The first competition is going to be about board games like Twister and Battleship. They’re playing the game by hitting targets and shooting, competition-wise.”
Brady is the youngest competitor, set to turn 19 on Thursday, but this isn’t his first time on the Outdoor Channel. He previously was shown in the American Marksman National Championship in Talladega, Ala., in 2017 when he finished third overall and was awarded a Junior National Champion trophy.
Morreale, the show’s host, has been featured on other programs including “Junkyard Wars” on TLC, “Can You Duet” on CMT, “Escape Routes” on NBC and “Halloween Wars” on Food Network and has appeared in three movies. He also played college football for Arkansas as a wide receiver and kick returner from 1997-99.
Sam said Brady began shooting when he was around 3 years old on a BB gun. Brady travels the country taking part in three-gun competitions and also enjoys hunting, fishing and camping.
He also is a former youth baseball standout for the Morganton Little League all-star teams.
For more information about the American Airgunner Challenge, visit americanairgunner.com or visit the American Airgunner Facebook page. For a complete TV schedule and more details for Outdoor Channel, go to outdoorchannel.com.
