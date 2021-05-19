Morganton’s Leatherman earns another Josie nomination

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — For the fifth year in a row, Morganton musician Eagle Joe Leatherman has received a Josie Music Awards nomination.
For this year’s awards, which recognize independent musicians and are scheduled for Sept. 17-18 at the Country Tonite Theatre in Pigeon Forge, Leatherman has been nominated for Southern Rock Song of the Year for his original tune, “Angel in Disguise.”
It’s the fifth straight year Leatherman has been nominated in the category, winning in 2019. He received two total Josie nominations each year from 2017-19 and three a year ago.
“I think it’s pretty special, especially with the way things were last year,” Leatherman said. “We only played one show and everything else was canceled. We haven’t played any since then. Just sitting around picking a little bit is about as much as I’ve done.”
Like some of his previous Josie-nominated songs, “Angel in Disguise” was inspired by Leatherman’s wife, Donette.
“I kind of had a piece of music I was messing with for a little while, and ended up writing the lyrics about my wife,” Leatherman said. “Kind of the way she came along at the right time and picked me up. She was my angel in disguise.”
Leatherman said he plans to attend this year’s awards, but also noted what happened when he didn’t attend.
“The year I won, I didn’t go. So, maybe I won’t go,” he said, laughing.
As things get rolling again following the COVID-19 shutdown, Leatherman has had some opportunities to play, but hasn’t put together anything just yet.
“I’ve had some people ask me, but I just haven’t put it together to get back out,” he said. “My bass player keeps talking to me about it, and I just keep holding off a little bit. I don’t know, maybe we’ll get back out there and get with it — a lot of people keep asking.”
Leatherman also has satisfied his need for speed during some of this downtime.
“I’ve been racing go-karts at a few different tracks,” he said. “In fact, one place we were at up in Taylorsville — I believe it was last week or the week before — a guy came up and asked my wife if we’re going to get back to playing.
“I grew up in racing, and around racing. To get on these karts and run some is pretty exciting. I’ve always been involved in it one way or another.”
While Leatherman only has to battle a handful of competitors on the race track, he said “Angel in Disguise” was nominated out of more than 38,000 submissions.
“That was pretty exciting to even be a nominee with that many submissions,” he said. “That song I recorded here at the house last year while everything was shut down completely. I just kind of roughed it on the vocal part. It wasn’t even really a polished version of it. I put a scratch vocal track on it to get through it, but somebody liked it somewhere.”
Leatherman said he has a lot of people in his life he needs to thank, starting at the very top.
“I'd like to thank God for salvation, and for giving me the talent and ability to write and perform original music,” he said. “And I'd also like to thank all the fans, friends and family for all the continued support of my music, as well as The News Herald for all the coverage and support.”
