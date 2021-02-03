Morganton’s Sharp leads another hoops documentary

DURHAM — Morganton native Taylor Sharp again has combined two of his passions — filmmaking and basketball — into another project that takes a deep dive into the hoops scene.
Following up his successful 2017 basketball documentary “Hoops Africa: Ubuntu Matters,” which debuted on NBA TV before being screened at both Sharp’s alma mater of Patton High School and in the Zimbabwe communities by which it was inspired, Sharp has announced another film in partnership with the NBA’s developmental G League.
Sharp directed Blue Cup Productions’ “Hoop Portraits,” an anthology documentary series providing a close look at basketball players during pivotal moments in their lives.
The series highlights an uncharted path for two NBA hopefuls in its debut episode, ‘Two Ways to the League,’” set for a virtual premiere next Monday, Feb. 8, at 8 p.m. on the official NBA Twitch channel, as well as the official G League Twitch, YouTube and Facebook accounts.
The first episode, which is about 16 minutes in length, follows two North Carolina basketball standouts — Charlotte’s Ty-Shon Alexander and Durham’s Josh Hall — during their pre-draft journey in Charlotte, leading up to the NBA Draft when they signed with their respective new teams, according to a press release.
“What attracted us to their story was the inherent tension that would remain present until the moment they received a call that would determine their professional fate,” Sharp said in the release. “Hearing their name called on draft night was never guaranteed for these players, and that’s a story in sports that’s not as often told.”
According to the release, the story sheds light on a growing trend in professional basketball as more elite youth players consider alternative paths to reaching their ultimate goal of playing in the NBA. Josh Hall, who committed to NC State before foregoing college, is the first basketball player since Tracy McGrady in 1997 to go straight to the NBA from a North Carolina high school. Conversely, Alexander decided to make the leap after three productive years at Creighton University.
Both Hall (with the Oklahoma City Thunder) and Alexander (Phoenix Suns) signed two-way contracts, a new and innovative contract structure that began in 2017-18 that offers players an opportunity to split time between the NBA and the evolving G League, the release said.
The pair of players lived together in Charlotte during the extended pre-draft period as the NBA
Draft was postponed due to COVID-19 and trained with former NBA player and University of North Carolina standout Jeff McInnis, the release said.
“This documentary will turn into something really valuable because they’re going to make it,” McInnis said in the release. “They’re going to be big time players in the NBA, so this will show people how they got there.
“Your draft status doesn’t matter once the ball gets tipped. The opportunity in front of them is to play basketball in the NBA — no matter what the contract says, they got one. Now, prove that you belong and that you’re there to stay.”
The pilot episode’s premiere comes in advance of the start of 2020-21 NBA G League season on Feb. 10 in Orlando, the release said. The virtual premiere will include a screening of the film, followed by a Q&A featuring both players and Sharp.
“The NBA G League is proud to play an important role in a player’s journey to the NBA,” said NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim in the release. “The G League has long cultivated NBA talent, and we’re thrilled when we can help give players a platform to tell their stories along the way.”
The series is produced by Taylor Sharp and Holland Randolph Gallagher of Blue Cup Productions, a television and film production company based in Durham, the release said. While Sharp, is known for his previous work on “Hoops Africa,” Gallagher is the co-creator of “Rap Portraits,” a documentary series also produced by Blue Cup.
“It’s a rare but thrilling opportunity to witness the most important day in someone’s life — a single moment that represents the culmination of their life’s work up to this point,” said Sharp in the release. “This story was the perfect way to kick off a series that will continue to unearth compelling stories of the human experience to which all viewers can relate.”
To learn more about Blue Cup Productions, visit bluecupproductions.com. For questions and inquiries, contact Sharp at tsharp94@gmail.com or 828-443-7726.
