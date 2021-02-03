Morganton’s Sharp leads another hoops documentary

According to the release, the story sheds light on a growing trend in professional basketball as more elite youth players consider alternative paths to reaching their ultimate goal of playing in the NBA. Josh Hall, who committed to NC State before foregoing college, is the first basketball player since Tracy McGrady in 1997 to go straight to the NBA from a North Carolina high school. Conversely, Alexander decided to make the leap after three productive years at Creighton University.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Both Hall (with the Oklahoma City Thunder) and Alexander (Phoenix Suns) signed two-way contracts, a new and innovative contract structure that began in 2017-18 that offers players an opportunity to split time between the NBA and the evolving G League, the release said.

The pair of players lived together in Charlotte during the extended pre-draft period as the NBA

Draft was postponed due to COVID-19 and trained with former NBA player and University of North Carolina standout Jeff McInnis, the release said.

“This documentary will turn into something really valuable because they’re going to make it,” McInnis said in the release. “They’re going to be big time players in the NBA, so this will show people how they got there.