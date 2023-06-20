A Morganton woman’s fourth book, “Two Lights of Hope,” will release on June 13.

The book by Taryn R. Hutchison is historical fiction for ages 12 and older, a standalone sequel to “One Degree of Freedom” and the second book of a Cold War trilogy.

The story is set in the little-known world of Romania during the 1980s Cold War era. The pages are filled with spies, family secrets, hidden rooms, fierce friendships and the search for faith in a world that denies God.

Life in communist Romania in 1988 becomes increasingly dangerous for 16-year-old Adriana Nicu as she and her friend Gabi seek answers to a 40-year-old mystery. Their mission: find an old wardrobe intended to be a Jewish family’s way of escape from the Nazis, and maybe — just maybe — find out what happened to the family after they disappeared.

In her quest for the truth, Adriana must learn who to trust as she navigates her ever-changing world — where ordinary citizens become spies and informants, either for the all-powerful Securitate or for the growing Resistance. Confronted with evil she can hardly imagine, Adriana loses hope — until an old Jewish man and Adriana’s banned books offer her a path through the dark. She learns that even the smallest glimmer of hope can break through the darkest night.

Middle grade students and young adult readers will be drawn in and enlightened. The classic novels Adriana reads are listed in the front, serving as a guide for today’s readers.

Cheryl Grey Bostrom, bestselling author of the award-winning novel “Sugar Birds,” calls it “Gripping. Relevant. Expertly crafted … An exceptional, beautifully written sequel to ‘One Degree of Freedom’ sure to land in hearts of all ages.”

Peggy Wirgau, author of The Stars in April and winner of SCWC Notable Book Award, writes “You won’t put this heartfelt story down until the last beautiful page!”

Hutchison, a resident of Morganton, always knew she wanted to be a writer, but she put that on hold to travel the world and pursue other things she loved. She’s the author of “One Degree of Freedom,” her debut novel; “Sentenced to Life,” a story about a prisoner unfairly condemned; and “We Wait You,” a memoir about her 10 years living in Eastern Europe.

She will hold local book signings on Saturday, June 24 at 1 p.m. at Adventure Bound Books, 117 W. Union St., and on Thursday, June 29 at 7 p.m. at Gateway Bible Church, 222 Believers Way.

Visit her website at tarynhutchison.com.