The North Carolina School for the Deaf again finds itself at the center of a debate between Republican lawmakers and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper.

On March 21, House Bill 11 passed the Senate 29-17 after passing the House by a similar margin three weeks earlier. The bill, co-sponsored by Rep. Hugh Blackwell (R-86), would shift control of the school, along with The Governor Morehead School for the Blind and The Eastern North Carolina School for the Deaf, away from the State Board of Education to independent boards of trustees.

Under the bill, the newly created boards would consist of five voting members, four chosen by the General Assembly and one appointed by the State Board of Education. The boards will determine eligibility criteria, appoint school directors and oversee the daily operations of the school.

Last year, a similar bill passed both houses before being vetoed by Gov. Roy Cooper who called it a “partisan power grab.” Last year’s bill passed the House unanimously and drew only four nay votes in the Senate, while this year’s bill passed along party lines with only one Democrat in each chamber joining the Republican majorities.