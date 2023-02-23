Morganton Day School will host its 44th annual gala and auction on March 11 from 6-10 p.m.

The annual gala and auction is the school’s primary fundraising campaign each year. Proceeds raised through the auction help support academic programming, provide tuition assistance and maintain school infrastructure.

This year, the event will be held in-person for the first time since 2020. It will take place in the school’s gymnasium (formerly the Old National Guard Armory) at 306 W. McDowell St. in Morganton.

“I think everybody is really excited to be back in person,” said Beth Patton, an MDS parent who is helping to organize the event. “It’s such a fun night and everybody has such a great time.”

She said because it has been so long, many newer MDS parents have never experienced the full event.

“One thing that we are really focused on right now, in terms of our planning committee, is educating new parents in our school about this event,” Patton said. “Some families have been with us for the last couple of years but never been able to experience our biggest fundraiser of the year.”

This year’s theme, “A Global Gala,” is billed as “an evening of fantastic company, great food, dancing and fundraising to support the school.” Catering will be provided by Countryside Barbecue of Marion and entertainment will include music by The Alligators, a classic rock/R&B band.

For years, the MDS Gala has also been known for its expansive silent and live auctions showcasing local art, goods and services contributed by a wide variety of donors. While the gala and live auction will make their returns to an in-person event this year, Patton said she has found the silent auction works better online, so it will remain a virtual-only auction.

“We decided to keep (the silent auction) as an online auction this year,” Patton said. “We feel like converting that over to a more virtual style will bring a little bit more to the in-person event … spacing it out will give us the opportunity to do more fun, interactive things that night.”

This year, the school is excited to offer items such as a complete orthodontic treatment by Small & Piers Orthodontics, gift cards to local and downtown businesses and tickets to fun events for both adults and children. A complete list of auction items can be accessed after March 1 at event.gives/morganton2023 upon successful ticket purchase.

In addition to the auction items, MDS will be raising money to upgrade the flooring of the gymnasium. The updated floor will allow for the newly integrated middle school athletics program to continue to flourish.

MDS also plans to engage with the greater Morganton community and offer the space for athletic events not affiliated with the school. According to Head of School Melanie Mikusa, updating the space will help the school “continue providing the highest quality educational opportunities,” which now includes a well-rounded athletics program.

“The dilapidated gymnasium floor must be improved,” said Mikusa. “This investment in our program will enhance the appearance of our facilities, improve the utility for students and allow the school to host community athletic events, giving back to the citizens of Morganton, which is an important priority of MDS.”

Coach Lyndsay Brisson, P.E. teacher and volleyball coach agreed, saying renovating the gym floor will be an important show of support from the school to its student athletes.

“After a successful first year as part of the Foothills Association of Middle School Athletics, it is clear that to support our students’ athletic talents, we need to improve our infrastructure,” she said. “We look forward to growing our athletic program and see this upgrade as an integral first step.”

MDS leaders say they are grateful to the event sponsors that underwrite the gala and contribute to its success. This year’s platinum sponsors are:

CJ and Jess Realty

Morganton Eye Physicians — Drs. Bonkowske, Lindsey, Lowry, Margo and Scott

CBB Design Firm

Peak Furniture

Catawba Valley Insurance Agency — Cynda Bollinger (Gold Sponsor)

UNC Health Blue Ridge (Gold Sponsor)

Gala tickets are available in limited quantities at event.gives/morganton2023. Morganton Day School is a small private school in downtown Morganton located at 305 W. Concord St. Fore more information, call 437-6782, email mail@morgantondayschool.com or visit www.morgantondayschool.com.