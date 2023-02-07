The North Carolina School for Science and Mathematics Morganton campus is currently accepting applications for its 2023 INSPIRE summer program.

INSPIRE, which stands for Introducing STEM Pathways through Inquiry and Research Experiences, is a one-week residential program held on the NCSSM-Morganton campus. INSPIRE students participate in an inquiry or research experience and each student is matched with a mentor who facilitates this experience.

Outside of working with a mentor, students will also participate in enrichment activities, such as sessions and workshops on leadership competencies, team-building, self-advocacy, communication skills, networking, study skills and growth mindset. On the last day of the program, students will present the results of their inquiry and/or research experiences to their families, the NCSSM-Morganton community, and local program partners.

Open to rising 11th-grade African American, Hispanic American and Native American students from across the state, INSPIRE's goal is to increase the overall participation, engagement and diversity of North Carolina students participating in STEM research and other high-impact, real-world learning opportunities, according to the program's website. To achieve this goal, INSPIRE focuses on:

Introducing African American, Hispanic American and Native American students to research in STEM-related fields and/or team-based problem-solving experiences.

Encouraging African American, Hispanic American and Native American students to pursue STEM pathways.

Establishing and strengthening African American, Hispanic American and Native American students’ network of STEM relationships.

Assisting African American, Hispanic American and Native American students in cultivating their leadership skills and competencies.

An expansion of the Summer Leadership and Research Program (SLRP), INSPIRE was started through financial support from Epic Games and the Barber Fund for Underrepresented Minorities for STEM Leadership. This summer's program is made possible by financial support from Trane Technologies.

Inspire will take place at NCSSM-Morganton from June 25-30. For more information about the program, admissions process and requirements, or to download an application, visit shorturl.at/fqsPU. Applications are being accepted through March 10.