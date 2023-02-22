ADELPHI, Md. — Lindsey Erin Apple, of Morganton, earned a Master of Science in Data Analytics from University of Maryland Global Campus in fall 2022.

Apple was one of more than 7,600 students worldwide who earned degrees from UMGC. Graduates came from all 50 states, five U.S. territories and 18 countries.

Celebrating its 75th anniversary, University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) was established in 1947 to serve adults in the workforce. Today, UMGC enrolls some 90,000 students annually, offering bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degree programs, as well as certificates in more than 125 fully online, hybrid and face-to-face programs and specializations.