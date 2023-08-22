Local musicians from around Burke County are coming together in an unusual way to share their love of music with the community.

The worldwide event “Play Music on the Porch Day” will be celebrated once again on Saturday at various times and locations, with many Morganton musicians already signed up to participate.

What began in 2014 as one man’s idea that music could help to bring people around the world together has spread to over 70 countries with over 1,100 porches and other locations participating. Morganton joined in on the fun in 2022 with seven porches. This year there are 18 porches on the schedule. The city encourages people to pack a chair/blanket and refreshments and make a plan from the schedule. It will truly be a day of the “Mo-town” spirit of live music. Play Music on the Porch Day in Morganton is supported and promoted by the Morganton Cultural Arts Commission.

In Morganton, there are 18 porches and more than 50 musicians participating in Play Music on the Porch Day, beginning at 8 a.m. at the Morganton Farmers Market and ending with a concert on the Historic Burke County Courthouse Square amphitheater. Throughout the day, there will be live music on porches all around Morganton, and everyone is encouraged to walk around town and enjoy a day of music, friends and community, according to a news release from the city of Morganton.

Anyone can join in — to participate just go outside and play some music on the porch. Participants are encouraged to upload a video and add #playmusicontheporchday to the post on social media.

To find more information on Morganton’s Play Music on the Porch Day, visit the FB page (https://fb.me/e/1h1CsHApF) or visit www.playmusicontheporchday.com and see the interactive map.

According to the Play Music on the Porch Day website, the idea is to remind us that music is transcending across cultures and helps to bring people together.

“Musicians from across the globe, regardless of their differences, are finding common ground through music,” the website says. “Play Music on the Porch Day knows that music is powerful and universal. It does not matter if you play an oud, a guitarrón, a nyckelharpa or a guitar. When you pick up your instrument and start to play, the world disappears, and you get lost in the sounds. Music goes beyond words. It can transcend the most difficult barriers. It ties us together like a thread through our hearts.”

The Morganton schedule as of July 20 is as follows:

8-10 a.m.: Farmer’s Market: 300 Beach St.

Roger Miller, Traditional Acoustic Roots Music;

10 a.m. to noon: Thornwell Books, 202 S. Sterling St.

Big Al & Big Ed, toe tapping, foot stomping Appalachian finger picking;

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: 517 Lenoir St.

The Junior Appalachian Musicians (The JAM kids are 7-17 year old musicians playing Appalachian and bluegrass music on traditional acoustic instruments);

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. 119 W. Union

Red Dirt Revelators: “Hailing from the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, The Red Dirt Revelators draw from deep Delta blues roots and rock music backgrounds”;

12-1:30 Burke Art’s Council, 506 S. Sterling St:

The Woodshed Collective: bluegrass jam band playing traditional bluegrass songs, along with rock, Americana, and folk tunes with a bluegrass flavor.;

1-2:30: Historic Burke County Courthouse:

Javier Mendoza: Nashville singer/songwriter/recording artist, Hobo Cane, at the Historic Burke County Courthouse in downtown Morganton. Described as “pure heart and soul”;

1-3: 512 Lenoir St:

Jewel and Friends and Family, a family and friends jam…so bring your instrument and join in.;

1-4 p.m.: Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road:

The Centerpiece Trio, Joseph Hasty, Dick Hull and Jim Clark, will be playing on the front porch of the Silver Fork Winery at 5000 Patton Rd (State Rd 1133). Eclectic mix of jazz, blues, a bit of folk and some of your favorite acoustic jams from the 70s;

2-4 p.m.: Meme’s, 205 Avery Ave:

Mountain Chill, Appalachian mountain music

Bring your lawn chair and enjoy some foot tapping Appalachian mountain music by Mountain Chill...a group of young fiddlers, pickers and singers at Meme’s Antiques and Gifts.;

2-4 p.m.: 100 Valdese Ave:

Hickree Switch—Covering John Prine, Jimmy Buffet and some old time favorites;

3-5 p.m.: The Belle at Avery, 404 Avery Avenue:

The Belle at Avery Family and Friends Jam … featuring The Allen Family, Sami & Dave and friends;

4-6 p.m.: Buzz’s, 605 S Green St:

The Morganton Ukulele Society will be playing music on the porch at Buzz’s General Store and Creamery. Bring your ukulele and join in the fun;

4-6 p.m.: 517 Lenoir St:

Appalachian and traditional music on the porch of this historic (c1901) Morganton home;

5-7 p.m.: 523 Lenoir St:

Joe Hasty and Dick Hull

Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy some jazz on the front porch of this historic 1890s house;

5:30-7:30 p.m.: 103 Terrace Place:

The Russell Sprouts, acoustic covers of the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s. Get ready to sing along and to get up and dance.

6-8 p.m.: Little Guatemala, 810 E. Union

Performances by local Guatemalan musicians;

7-7:45 p.m.: 523 Lenoir St ,

Hobo Cane (Javier Mendoza)

If you missed him at the Historic Courthouse in the afternoon, Hobo Cane will play again in the evening at 523 Lenoir St. “Hobo Cane will inspire you with his heart felt songs and his honest and personal performance. Pure heart and soul”.;

7-10 p.m.: The Historic Old Courthouse stage;

Common Ground, An eclectic blend of classic rock, alternative and newer hits.