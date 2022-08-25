Morganton to participate in international music celebration

Front porches in Morganton and around the world will be alive with the sound of music this weekend.

At least eight performances will be held Saturday as part of Play Music on the Porch Day, an international event that aims to get communities outside enjoying music together. The event, started in 2013, saw thousands of musicians from at least 70 countries participate in 2018.

Jay Brandt, a new-to-Morganton resident, said he heard about the event and thought it would fit in well with Morganton’s arts and entertainment scene.

“I’ve been promoting music for a long time, and just because of my love for music, I thought so much has been going on in Morganton around music with the new stage and festival, I thought this would be a nice addition to it,” Brandt said.

Brandt, who used to own a jazz club, said he asked several of his neighbors if they’d like to be involved, and before he knew it, the city’s arts commission was involved in helping organize it.

Now the event that started with just a few neighbors enjoying each other’s company has at least eight performances planned, with performances spanning from 11 a.m. until after 7 p.m. The performances are:

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: 205 Avery Ave., Meme’s Gifts and Antiques — Appalachian Jam fiddlers

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: 202 S. Sterling St., Thornwell Books — Big Ed & Big Al

Noon to 2 p.m.: 210 Avery Ave., Food Matters — the SoulShyne Trio

1-3 p.m.: 404 Avery Ave., The Belle at Avery B&B — Sami & Dave Band with family & friends

2-4 p.m.: 517 Lenoir St. — Junior Appalachian Musicians (JAM)

3-5 p.m.: 523 Lenoir St — Joseph Hasty and Dick Hull Jazz & pop guitar and vocals

4:30-6:30 p.m.: 605 S. Green St., Buzze’s Creamery & General Store —The Morganton Ukulele Society jam

7 p.m.: The Historic Morganton Courthouse stage — The Whiskey Down Band

He said he feels like music is the best way to bring people together.

“One of the reason I had my jazz club … was it’s a way to bring a community together,” Brandt said. “Not just this community and that community, but people from different walks of life, from different neighborhoods and different backgrounds, it brings us all together.”

He said that was demonstrated at a house concert he held about a month ago.

“One of our neighbors, after the house concert, said, ‘you know, I’ve lived here 20 years and I didn’t know some of my neighbors,’” Brandt said. “‘And now we’re friends.’ I think that’s the power of music, it brings us together.”

Anyone anywhere can participate in the event. Those who want to add their porch to the lineup can email Brandt at jbrandt1949@gmail.com with the address, time and musicians if they want them listed. The lineup can be found at bit.ly/3pJ2PYE.