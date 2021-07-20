Morganton to start hydrant flow testing Aug. 1

The city of Morganton will begin flow testing fire hydrants Aug. 1. The flow testing will last for approximately 10 days.
The testing requires a large quantity of water and might disturb sediment that has settled in the city’s water lines. Residents and business owners who notice a discoloration in their water should allow an outdoor faucet to run until the water becomes clear again.
The testing schedule is:
Day 1: East McDowell Street and Valdese Avenue.
Day 2: Center Street and Vinearden Road.
Day 3: Kirksey Drive and Amherst Road.
Day 4: Hogan Street and East Fleming Drive.
Day 5: East Union Street and Burke Drive.
Day 6: Bethel Road, Knollwood Drive and Inglewood Drive.
Day 7: Bethel Road, Woodlawn Drive and Willowbrook Drive.
Day 8: South Sterling Street and East Parker Road.
Day 9: Bethel Road and Stonebridge Drive.
Day 10: East Fleming Drive, Dugout Circle and Sequoyah Circle.
For information, call the water resources department at 828-438-5276.