Morganton to start hydrant flow testing Aug. 1
  • Updated
mnh-stock-hydrant

Morganton will conduct 10 days of fire hydrant flow testing starting Aug. 1.

 Denise McQuillen, Pixabay

The city of Morganton will begin flow testing fire hydrants Aug. 1. The flow testing will last for approximately 10 days.

The testing requires a large quantity of water and might disturb sediment that has settled in the city’s water lines. Residents and business owners who notice a discoloration in their water should allow an outdoor faucet to run until the water becomes clear again.

The testing schedule is:

Day 1: East McDowell Street and Valdese Avenue.

Day 2: Center Street and Vinearden Road.

Day 3: Kirksey Drive and Amherst Road.

Day 4: Hogan Street and East Fleming Drive.

Day 5: East Union Street and Burke Drive.

Day 6: Bethel Road, Knollwood Drive and Inglewood Drive.

Day 7: Bethel Road, Woodlawn Drive and Willowbrook Drive.

Day 8: South Sterling Street and East Parker Road.

Day 9: Bethel Road and Stonebridge Drive.

Day 10: East Fleming Drive, Dugout Circle and Sequoyah Circle.

For information, call the water resources department at 828-438-5276.

