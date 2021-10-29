Morganton UPS driver retires after 44 years with company

After countless miles in the big brown truck, Marvin Aldridge has turned over the keys.
With almost 44 years at UPS, the last 21 of them on a Morganton route including the downtown area, Aldridge, 61, recently retired from the job he had held since just after his 17th birthday.
It is the only full-time job he’s ever held, working in six different decades from 1977 to 2021.
“It’s been a long time getting there,” the Hickory native said.
So, what kept him there delivering parcels this whole time?
People, mostly.
“It was my choice (to take on the Morganton route) years ago, and the people in Morganton are 100 times nicer and more considerate than anybody,” Aldridge said. “I had a couple of routes in Hickory for 13 years, and it’s a lot nicer in Morganton. A lot more laid back and a lot more considerate. And, of course, traffic’s not as bad.
“But if it hadn’t been for the great people in Morganton, I would have left a long time ago.”
Aldridge said he made “so many” friends on his route over the past two decades, but especially enjoyed working with Smokefoot Trade and Loan, Key Technologies and Burke Outdoor.
Aldridge also recalled the friendliness and good humor of the women working in the North Carolina License Plate Agency in town, and how nice the police officers in Morganton are.
“When I left Hickory, I didn’t know anybody,” Aldridge said. “But the ladies in the banks were so wonderful. And when I started coming up to Morganton every day, I even found a barber.”
And just as he enjoyed the people, the people enjoyed Aldridge, too. Hamilton Williams of downtown Morganton’s Hamilton Williams Gallery and Studio made a Facebook post paying tribute to Aldridge’s work over the years.
“The ending of an era in Downtown Morganton today,” Williams wrote Monday. “This day is the last time we'll get to see the familiar face of Marvin Aldridge driving the Morganton route.”
And while the business was being transacted, Aldridge enjoyed meeting children on the route.
“I got to see a lot of kids,” Aldridge said. “I have two sons, and I was at work a lot. But when COVID hit, I really got to see a lot of kids out of school and speak to them and be nice to them.”
During the Christmas season, though, Aldridge had to keep out of sight from the kids.
“At Christmas, we would know if it was presents (being delivered),” Aldridge said. “And if the kids might come home early from school, we would hide the packages in their vehicles if they had a spare vehicle or hide it around the side of the house. That way, the parents would find it.”
Even those weren’t the best gifts that Aldridge got to deliver, however.
“We handle a lot of medicine that people don’t know about, including life-saving cancer drugs and diabetic medicine,” Aldridge said. “They have to be at a certain place at a certain time every day or two. The people that really, really life-and-death needed it, it always tickled me to know that I was getting their medicine to them to keep them alive.
“And I’ve lost a few customers (to those diseases). They were a good part of my business.”
Those accomplishments, along with helping coworkers develop their careers, were part of what made working for UPS worth it, with Aldridge noting they balanced out some of the more physically challenging aspects of being with the company.
“UPS is hard on a man’s life because you work 12 hours a day and you don’t get home until 7:30 or 8 o’clock at night,” Aldridge said. “It’s kept me in good shape and it’s kept me alive. UPS is a great company. I’ve actually helped several people get jobs. Probably the best achievements are getting some of the people I’ve worked with or met on the route jobs at UPS.
“You see that they were successful and a good choice for the company, and that way it carries on. I’ve trained a lot of drivers. I was actually UPS out of Hickory’s mentor for the last 10 or 12 years. So, I worked with every new driver who came in. And I would explain to them what they needed to do. I think that every driver I was a mentor for made it (with the company).”
Knowing what to do — keeping safety and patience in mind — was key for Aldridge, too. He was on a couple different committees at UPS, including one for safety.
“I’ve been cussed, hollered at, threatened and everything for parking the way I do,” he said. “But I’m not anywhere long — 45 seconds to a minute-and-a-half. And Morganton’s got some drivers who aren’t the best in the world, but every place does.
“And I’ve been dog-bit six times over the years. I always kept dog biscuits to feed them to make them friendly, but if I couldn’t get them to understand to be friendly, then I’d quit feeding them.”
A dog also is part of Aldridge’s plans for retirement as he has a 7-month-old puppy named Bo. He also plans to do some traveling and expand on his fly-fishing and hiking hobbies and enjoy his new home atop Mineral Springs Mountain, from where he can look down on his old route and enjoy the views now that the sun has gone down on his UPS career.
“What I wanted to do was watch the sunsets, and the sunsets are gorgeous up there this time of year," Aldridge said. “I said I’m not going to miss another sunset since I bought that place a couple years ago.
“I just got married about three years ago (to wife, Karla). I’d been single for 15 years and got married and found a wonderful woman. We hit it off, bought a nice house with a big deck, and we get to see the sunsets.”
