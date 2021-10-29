Morganton UPS driver retires after 44 years with company

Even those weren’t the best gifts that Aldridge got to deliver, however.

“We handle a lot of medicine that people don’t know about, including life-saving cancer drugs and diabetic medicine,” Aldridge said. “They have to be at a certain place at a certain time every day or two. The people that really, really life-and-death needed it, it always tickled me to know that I was getting their medicine to them to keep them alive.

“And I’ve lost a few customers (to those diseases). They were a good part of my business.”

Those accomplishments, along with helping coworkers develop their careers, were part of what made working for UPS worth it, with Aldridge noting they balanced out some of the more physically challenging aspects of being with the company.

“UPS is hard on a man’s life because you work 12 hours a day and you don’t get home until 7:30 or 8 o’clock at night,” Aldridge said. “It’s kept me in good shape and it’s kept me alive. UPS is a great company. I’ve actually helped several people get jobs. Probably the best achievements are getting some of the people I’ve worked with or met on the route jobs at UPS.