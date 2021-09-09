Morganton venue hosts military appreciation event

The Kistler family has a history of honoring and supporting the military through its faith-based organization, HOPE Ministries International.

“We have presented supportive things like this in the past (through HOPE Ministries International) to the Pentagon,” Kistler said. “Those items are there to this day. The Pentagon houses 28,000 employees who not only need to hear from the American people, they love when they do. I have been in the Pentagon and heard personally from those who've been impacted by our efforts. To read messages of love and support from citizens means more than words can express. This banner will do the same.”

Timberwolf Axe Throwing is a family-friendly business that does not serve alcohol, according to a previous News Herald article. Visitors ages 10 and older are allowed to throw axes. A special children’s area gives children up to 9-years-old the opportunity to throw Nerf axes as a way to practice for the real thing, allowing the venue to serve groups of all ages.

“Our professional staff offers brief instruction to those who've never thrown,” Kistler said. “It is a very safe activity, especially how we do it at Timberwolf. In fact, those who've never thrown before and haven't learned any bad habits tend to be some of our best throwers.”