Morganton venue hosts military appreciation event

A local axe-throwing venue is marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks with a special tribute to the US military.
Timberwolf Axe Throwing in the Magnolia Plaza shopping center on Burkemont Avenue in Morganton kicked off its "Red, White, And Blue Weekend — A 9/11 20th Anniversary Commemoration" on Thursday. The event will run through Sunday.
Visitors to the venue during that time are invited to write an uplifting message to active duty military members on a large banner that the Kistler family, who owns Timberwolf Axe, will hand-deliver to the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. Those who sign the banner will be allowed to throw axes for 15 minutes at a special rate of $5, although manager Dave Kistler said people may sign the banner even if they don’t throw axes. The venue will offer free hot dogs Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. as well.
Timberwolf Axe Throwing will donate a portion of its proceeds from the event to Gold Star families, which are families who have lost a loved one killed in action while serving in the military.
“We are military-friendly, period, but with all that has occurred recently and the tragic loss of life of 13 American heroes (in Afghanistan), we believe that the 20th anniversary of 9/11 is an outstanding time to honor and show our unwavering love and support for our men and women in uniform,” Kistler said.
The Kistler family has a history of honoring and supporting the military through its faith-based organization, HOPE Ministries International.
“We have presented supportive things like this in the past (through HOPE Ministries International) to the Pentagon,” Kistler said. “Those items are there to this day. The Pentagon houses 28,000 employees who not only need to hear from the American people, they love when they do. I have been in the Pentagon and heard personally from those who've been impacted by our efforts. To read messages of love and support from citizens means more than words can express. This banner will do the same.”
Timberwolf Axe Throwing is a family-friendly business that does not serve alcohol, according to a previous News Herald article. Visitors ages 10 and older are allowed to throw axes. A special children’s area gives children up to 9-years-old the opportunity to throw Nerf axes as a way to practice for the real thing, allowing the venue to serve groups of all ages.
“Our professional staff offers brief instruction to those who've never thrown,” Kistler said. “It is a very safe activity, especially how we do it at Timberwolf. In fact, those who've never thrown before and haven't learned any bad habits tend to be some of our best throwers.”
Those interested in attending can reserve a throwing lane in advance by visiting timberwolfaxe.com or contacting 828-302-2060. Walk-ins are welcome as well. The venue does not require masks, but has hand sanitizer available and wipes down equipment after each throwing session.
Kistler encouraged the community to show their support for those serving the country through military service.
“We want people to come out and express their patriotism, love of country, and especially to our military service members their love, appreciation and support,” he said. “That support is more critical now than ever. Axe throwing is a great way to relax, unwind, have great fun in a mildly competitive environment and show your unwavering support for those who defend our freedom at the same time.”
Timberwolf Axe Throwing’s hours are Tuesday and Wednesday by appointment, Thursdays from 4-9 p.m., Fridays from 4-10 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 2-6 p.m.
