Morganton woman charged with selling drugs from her home

A Morganton woman has been charged after drugs were sold out of her home.

Tracy Yvette Robinson, 56, of 475 Bryant Road, Lot 3, Morganton, was charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, felony possession of cocaine, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office says. She was arrested on March 17, an arrest report says.

In a release, the sheriff’s office said Robinson was arrested after several weeks of investigation by narcotics investigators, who determined controlled substances were sold from her residence.

Officers executed a search warrant at Robinson’s home, where they seized cocaine and drug paraphernalia, the release said.

Robinson was arrested and taken to the Burke County Magistrate’s Office, where she was given a $20,000 secured bond and was taken to the Burke County Jail. A court date for Robinson was set for April 4, the release says.

Robinson previously has been convicted of felony possession with intent to sell a Schedule II controlled substance, selling a Schedule II controlled substance, felony common law robbery and felony forgery, a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website shows.

Burke County EMS assisted the sheriff’s office with the case.