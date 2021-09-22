Morganton woman dies from COVID-19 weeks before her wedding

“I was thinking that she would recover, but the night before she went into the hospital, she told me, she said, ‘Mama,’ she said, ‘this feels like death,’” Margie said.

That’s when Margie told her she needed to call her doctor. She had only been sick for about three days when she went to try to get monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19, but she ended up getting admitted to the hospital because of her low oxygen levels.

“I just never thought it would hit her, because she was outgoing and [active],” Margie said.

She had diabetes, but her dad said she was active and rarely got sick.

As far as her parents know, she wasn’t vaccinated. Her mom said she’s worried to get vaccinated because she’s not sure how it could impact her pre-existing health conditions. She said getting vaccinated should be a personal choice.

“If a person wants to have it, I feel like, you know, then they should get it, but I don’t think it should be made on people to do it,” Margie said.

Brandon said while he’s not yet vaccinated, he and his wife have continued to discuss getting one of the vaccines. He asked anyone who’s sick – no matter how trivial they think their symptoms may be – to stay home.