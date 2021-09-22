Morganton woman dies from COVID-19 weeks before her wedding

Robin Colley texted her mom “I love you” every morning, and she was set to get married next month.
But instead, she took her last breaths Saturday at Caldwell UNC Hospital in Lenoir after battling COVID-19 for about two weeks. She was 36 years old.
“She was a sweet daughter,” said her father, Robert Colley. “Everybody’s going to miss her. Couldn’t ask for no better.”
She and her mom were more than mother and daughter, they were best friends.
“We clicked together,” Colley said.
Robin was all about nature, loved swimming and the beach and she liked to sing.
“She was always thinking of others more than herself, buying and doing for them,” said her mom, Margie Colley. “She was just a loveable person.”
Her younger brother, Brandon Colley, echoed that sentiment.
“That was just her, even if it put herself in a predicament … she would stay up all night talking to somebody just because she cared about them,” Brandon said. “She stayed up praying about them and everything else, even if she had to go into work the next day, it was just always others.”
When her parents got the news that Robin had COVID-19, Margie said they thought she would recover.
“I was thinking that she would recover, but the night before she went into the hospital, she told me, she said, ‘Mama,’ she said, ‘this feels like death,’” Margie said.
That’s when Margie told her she needed to call her doctor. She had only been sick for about three days when she went to try to get monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19, but she ended up getting admitted to the hospital because of her low oxygen levels.
“I just never thought it would hit her, because she was outgoing and [active],” Margie said.
She had diabetes, but her dad said she was active and rarely got sick.
As far as her parents know, she wasn’t vaccinated. Her mom said she’s worried to get vaccinated because she’s not sure how it could impact her pre-existing health conditions. She said getting vaccinated should be a personal choice.
“If a person wants to have it, I feel like, you know, then they should get it, but I don’t think it should be made on people to do it,” Margie said.
Brandon said while he’s not yet vaccinated, he and his wife have continued to discuss getting one of the vaccines. He asked anyone who’s sick – no matter how trivial they think their symptoms may be – to stay home.
“It affects everybody differently, and it does,” Brandon said. “If you start to get sick, just stay at home and try not to spread it because that’s what I do and that’s what we try to do, even Robin. If we were sick or we were around somebody that might’ve been sick, we always try to stay at home, or we had stayed away from the people that might’ve been compromised like her momma and her daddy and everybody else.”
The family didn’t get a chance to say a final goodbye to Robin, but Brandon said if he could, the words he’d say are simple.
“I’d tell her I loved her and just that I hate that she made it to heaven before I did,” he said.
Dozens of people gathered at Antioch Baptist Church on Tuesday to remember Robin’s life, the family said. The service was capped off with a video of Robin singing “What a Day That Will Be” by Jim Hill.
“No more clouds in the sky, no more tears to dim the eye,” Robin sang. “All is peaceful evermore on that happy golden shore. What a day, glorious day, that will be … There’ll be no sorrows there, and no more burdens to bear. No more sickness and no more pain, no more parting over there.”
