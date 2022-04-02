 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Morganton woman honored with national award

  • 0
Tonia.Davis_NewCenturyScholar.png

Pictured is Tonia Davis, 2022 recipient of The New Century Workforce Scholarship for the state of North Carolina. 

SHELBY -- A Morganton woman has been selected as North Carolina's inaugural recipient of a national "first-of-its-kind" scholarship 

Tonia Davis, of Morganton, a student at Cleveland Community College, has been named a 2022 New Century Workforce Scholar and will receive a $1,250 scholarship.

This scholarship supports students at associate degree-granting institutions on a national scale as they plan to enter the workforce upon the completion of a degree or certificate. The program is sponsored by The Coca-Cola Foundation and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.

New Century Workforce Scholars are selected based on their academic accomplishments, leadership, activities and how they extend their intellectual talents beyond the classroom. More than 2,200 students were nominated from more than 1,200 college campuses across the country. Only one New Century Workforce Scholar was selected from each state.

“We congratulate Tonia for receiving this prestigious scholarship, and we are honored to partner with The Coca-Cola Foundation to recognize her outstanding achievements,” said Phi Theta Kappa’s President and CEO Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner. “Scholarship programs like this are integral for creating opportunities for students to succeed as they prepare to enter the workforce and for putting college completion within reach.”

People are also reading…

The New Century Workforce Scholars will be recognized in the fall. 

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Great hornbill bird survives cancer, receives replacement 3D-printed beak

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert