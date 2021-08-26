Morganton woman killed in Wednesday crash

A woman has died after a Wednesday crash near downtown Morganton.

Shelly Renee Frisch, 44, of Morganton, was killed when the Dodge Neon she was driving on East Union Street near East Avenue ran off the right side of the road and crashed into a retaining wall and power pole around 3:50 p.m., according to a release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

MDPS was on the scene within three minutes, said MDPS Capt. Jason Whisnant. Rescuers were on scene within about 11 minutes, and it took about 24 minutes to free Frisch from the vehicle, he said. The roof and driver’s door had to be cut off the car to get her out.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene and MDPS officers set up a landing zone in a field on East Meeting Street. Frisch was transported there, but ultimately was taken to Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge-Morganton because of her unstable condition. She died shortly after that, the release said.

The wreck, which happened during wet road conditions because of rain, was caused by excessive speed on Frisch’s part, the release said. Whisnant said her speed was estimated to be between 65-70 mph.