Morganton woman sentenced federally as part of meth ring

CHARLOTTE – A Morganton woman was one of five people sentenced in federal court Thursday for methamphetamine trafficking.
Danielle Denise Dieters Ward, 42, of Morganton, was sentenced to three years in prison and five years of supervised release. Ward pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, said a release from the U.S. Department of Justice Western District Office.
U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell handed down the sentences to the five defendants for their involvement in a methamphetamine trafficking ring, announced William T. Stetzer, acting U.S. attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.
The release said according to court documents and the sentencing hearing, from 2018 to 2020, Williams Allen and his co-conspirators trafficked more than 12 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine in Ashe and Watauga counties, and elsewhere. Court documents show that Allen was the source of supply for the methamphetamine, and his co-defendants operated as couriers and sellers in the conspiracy.
In addition to Ward, the other defendants sentenced were:
William Jay Allen, Jr., 29, of Vilas, was sentenced to 15 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Allen pleaded guilty to drug trafficking conspiracy and distribution of methamphetamine.
Justin Kevin Anderson, 31, of Boone, was sentenced to 11.25 years in prison, followed by six years of supervised release. Anderson pleaded guilty to drug trafficking conspiracy and distribution methamphetamine.
Thomas Burns Shelley, III, 37, of Blowing Rock, was sentenced to 11 years in prison and five years of supervised release. Shelley pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Jeffrey David Miller, of Sugar Grove, was sentenced to three years in prison and three years of supervised release. Miller pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine.
The release said a sixth co-defendant, Timothy Wilson Critcher, 47, of Boone, is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 7.
All of the defendants are currently in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service and will be transferred to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons once a designation of a federal facility is made.
This case is supported by the Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force as part of an ongoing investigation focusing on drug organizations trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine in Western North Carolina.
To date, more than 200 people have been prosecuted, and law enforcement have seized more than 20 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, $500,000 in cash and other assets, and dozens of firearms, the release said.
OCDETF identifies, disrupts and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at www.justice.gov/OCDETF, according to the release.
Acting U.S. Attorney Stetzer recognized the following federal, state and local agencies which partnered in the investigation, and thanked them for their continued cooperation and support: the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI); the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF); the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NC SBI); the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office; the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office; the Boone Police Department; and the Johnson County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee.
The prosecutions are being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven R. Kaufman of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte.