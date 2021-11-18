Morganton woman sentenced federally as part of meth ring

Justin Kevin Anderson, 31, of Boone, was sentenced to 11.25 years in prison, followed by six years of supervised release. Anderson pleaded guilty to drug trafficking conspiracy and distribution methamphetamine.

Thomas Burns Shelley, III, 37, of Blowing Rock, was sentenced to 11 years in prison and five years of supervised release. Shelley pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Jeffrey David Miller, of Sugar Grove, was sentenced to three years in prison and three years of supervised release. Miller pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine.

The release said a sixth co-defendant, Timothy Wilson Critcher, 47, of Boone, is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 7.

All of the defendants are currently in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service and will be transferred to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons once a designation of a federal facility is made.

This case is supported by the Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force as part of an ongoing investigation focusing on drug organizations trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine in Western North Carolina.