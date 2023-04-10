Morganton resident Brittany Ward has a mantra she lives by — “Live Your Dash.”

The phrase, she said, reflects making the most of the “dash” that separates the date of birth and death on tombstones. She lived up to that mantra recently when she applied and was chosen to be a contestant on the game show “Wheel of Fortune.”

Her episode will air Thursday, April 13, at 7:30 p.m. on WCNC Charlotte.

Ward, who’s a cosmetologist at Studio 109 in Morganton, has been a fan of “Wheel of Fortune” and game shows in general from an early age.

“I remember watching when I was little,” she said. “Game shows are kind of just part of our family.”

It’s a tradition that she continues with her boyfriend, Thomas Robinson, to this day. One night in September 2022, while the couple was watching the show, he encouraged her to make an audition video and submit it. The next day, they did just that, and a few months later she was contacted by a show representative about being a contestant.

The couple flew to Los Angeles in December to tape the episode, which Ward said took an entire day.

“It is a very long day … you have to go through all the legalities … and because of COVID you have to do a test prior for safety. We were one of the first few shows with a live audience since COVID,” she said. “They record from sunup to sundown and do six shows in a day, so it was a long day. It was a very cut-and-dry and clean process. It was a very well-oiled machine, and we were treated very nicely while we were there.”

Ward said after years of seeing host Pat Sajak and Vanna White on TV, it was a great experience getting to meet them in person.

“She (Vanna) was just precious. She was very interactive with the crowd, and she came out and even did like a little Q&A session with some of the ones in the live audience,” Ward said. “She just had a sweet little Southern charm to her. She may have moved to the big city, but she definitely still is very in touch with her roots.

“He (Pat) has a different but good sense of humor. He’s very witty. And he just, he knows that show like the back of his hand.”

While they were there, they decided to make a vacation out of it and spent two more days taking in all the sights in L.A.

“It was a fun-filled three days to say the least,” she said. “I got to see the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Hollywood sign. I got to see Rodeo Drive and the Santa Monica pier, all the nice stuff.”

The most difficult part of the experience, she said, was having to keep the entire process a secret for so long. In fact, it wasn’t until a few weeks ago that she was finally able to tell her family.

“I’ve had to hold on to this since December and not say anything,” she said. “I couldn’t really be excited about it at first because I couldn’t talk about it, and I am a talkative person. I had to just kind of suppress the happiness and excitement. My parents are kind of like ‘I can’t believe you haven’t told us.’”

But now that the cat’s out of the bag, her friends and family are excited to see Ward on the show.

“We’re having a watch party,” she said. “Our family is having a little get together to celebrate and to watch the episode … everybody’s just so excited and proud.”

No matter what happens on the show Thursday, Ward is just glad she took the chance and made the most of the opportunity.

“I just decided that in 2020 after COVID and everything, that I didn’t have to settle and I didn’t have to just be a status quo kind of person,” Ward said. “If I had things I wanted to accomplish, I was going to live that dash and make that dash count. So at least maybe one day when people look back on my life, they can say her dash was fulfilled.

“No matter what the results are of the show, no matter what … it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. There’s absolutely no value I could put on my experience because it was so much more than that to me. It was ultimately coming out of my comfort zone and just do things that I really didn’t think I’d ever get to experience. It was something I’ll never forget.”

She encourages others to do the same and make the most of their dash, too.

“If anybody out there has something in their life that they’ve always wanted to do, and just never had the guts to do it, you only get one chance to make that dash fit,” Ward said. “So don’t stress about not making it or not reaching that goal. Just shoot for it because you never know, it might just happen.

“I would have never dreamed that I was going to be on the ‘Wheel of Fortune.’”