Mother-daughter team recognized for helping seniors

Local residents Tammy Willcox and her mother, Libby Childress, were recognized with a North Carolina Governor’s Volunteer Service Award this year for their teamwork helping the Burke County Meals on Wheels program.

The governor’s office recognizes volunteers from across the state each year with the Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards program. The locally based organization Volunteer Burke receives nominations for the awards from the community and chooses 10 nominations to send to the governor’s office every year, according to Paige Pitts, Volunteer Burke coordinator.

The mother-daughter team was nominated by Lana Lowder, nutrition services coordinator at the Burke County Senior Center. Meals on Wheels, administered by Burke County Senior Services, provides hot meals for homebound seniors and organizes volunteers to deliver the meals, according to a previous News Herald article. The program runs 13 delivery routes across the county, using the two county senior centers as a base of operations.

“During COVID-19, our volunteers have made an extra effort to our program,” Lowder wrote in her nomination form. “No matter the weather, these ladies have made a huge commitment to delivering meals to our seniors. They have gone above and beyond by delivering several days a week when other volunteers may be unable to.”

Willcox and Childress also delivered Christmas presents to homebound seniors on Christmas Day.

“They both have a big heart and a desire to help others,” Lowder said. “These ladies may brighten our participants’ day and be the only face-to-face contact and conversation they have that day. These are the types of volunteers we strive to be in our program.”