The Slades Chapel AME Zion Church, 302 E. Union St., will observe and celebrate Mother’s Day today at 11 a.m. worship services. The speaker will be Sarnya Johnson Ervin, a native of Morganton, a 1985 Freedom High School graduate, a devoted educator who served the Charlotte Mecklenburg School System for over 30 years in many capacities and has received many awards such as: Emmy Award for Educational Documentary, Who’s Who Among Teacher’s, Mecklenburg Excellence Award and the list goes on. The “Elite Women” of the church will be recognized and “The Mother of the Year 2023” will be crowned. The public is cordially invited to attend the service.
