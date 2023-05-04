VALDESE -- Valdese Community Affairs will celebrate Mother’s Day with the “Shop Like a Mother” event to help encourage downtown traffic and give a few lucky moms a chance to win some amazing Mother’s Day prizes.

From May 6-12, participants can pick up a form at the Valdese Tourism Office in the Old Rock School. Then “hop” around to participating merchants to earn a special stamp. Stamps can be earned by simply visiting the shop or by making a purchase to earn additional entries into three different drawings. The more you shop, the better your chances to win.

1st: $500 value

2nd: $250 value

3rd: $100 value

The drawing will take place Friday, May 12 at noon and the winners will be announced shortly after via the town of Valdese Facebook page. Please limit one form per shopper, and stamps will be available during business hours of each participating merchant.

For more information about Valdese events, hop over to visitvaldese.com.